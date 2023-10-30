Calicut University Result 2023 OUT at uoc.ac.in: Direct Link to Download UG, PG Marksheet

Calicut University Result 2023 OUT: University of Calicut declared the results of the various semesters for various UG and PG courses like M.A Urdu, BBA, LLB, M.Sc. Geography, M.A. Sociology, M.A. Political Science, Bmmc, M.Sc. Computer Science, M.Sc. Electronics, and M.Sc. Botany, on its official website. Check the direct link provided here and the steps to download the UOC result.

Get the Direct link to download Calicut University Result 2023 PDF here.

Calicut University Result 2023: University of Calicut also know as Calicut University has recently released the results of various UG and PG courses like M.A Urdu, BBA, LLB, M.Sc. Geography, M.A. Sociology, M.A. Political Science, Bmmc, M.Sc. Computer Science, M.Sc. Electronics, and M.Sc. Botany. University of Calicut Result 2023 has been released online on the official website- uoc.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their results using the direct link provided below. To access the UOC result 2023, the students need to enter their register number.

Calicut University Results 2023

As per the latest update, University of Calicut released the results of various semesters for UG and PG programs. The students can check their Calicut University results on the official website of the University- uoc.ac.in.

Calicut University Result 2023 Click here

How to Check University of Calicut Results 2023.

Candidates can check their semester/annual results for various UG and PG courses like M.A Urdu, BBA, LLB, M.Sc. Geography, M.A. Sociology, M.A. Political Science, Bmmc, M.Sc. Computer Science, M.Sc. Electronics, M.Sc. Botany and other exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the Calicut University result 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website- uoc.ac.in.

Step 2: Select ‘Student Zone’ segment given in the menu bar.

Step 3: Click on examinations and then exam result section given there

Step 4: Select your course and click on result.

Step 5: Enter your register number, security code and click on the get result button.

Step 6: Check the results and download the PDF for future reference.

Direct Links to Check Hemchand Yadav University Results 2023

Check here the direct link for Calicut University results for various examinations.

About Calicut University

The University of Calicut, also known as Calicut University is located in Malappuram, Kerala. The university was established in 1968 by the Calicut University Act 1975, passed by the Legislative Assembly of Kerala. The University is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

The university offers various UG, PG, BVOC, and MVOC programs in the departments like School of Language and Literature, School of Bioscience, School of Social Sciences, School of Mathematics & Computational Sciences, School of Chemical and Physical Sciences, School of Education, School of Information and Communication Studies, School of Performing Arts, School of Business Studies, School of Legal Studies, and School of Earth Sciences.