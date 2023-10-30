Calicut University Result 2023 OUT at uoc.ac.in: Direct Link to Download UG, PG Marksheet

Calicut University Result 2023: University of Calicut also know as Calicut University has recently released the results of various UG and PG courses like M.A Urdu, BBA, LLB, M.Sc. Geography, M.A. Sociology, M.A. Political Science, Bmmc, M.Sc. Computer Science, M.Sc. Electronics, and M.Sc. Botany. University of Calicut Result 2023 has been released online on the official website- uoc.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their results using the direct link provided below. To access the UOC result 2023, the students need to enter their register number.
Calicut University Results 2023
As per the latest update, University of Calicut released the results of various semesters for UG and PG programs. The students can check their Calicut University results on the official website of the University- uoc.ac.in.
|
Calicut University Result 2023
How to Check University of Calicut Results 2023.
Candidates can check their semester/annual results for various UG and PG courses like M.A Urdu, BBA, LLB, M.Sc. Geography, M.A. Sociology, M.A. Political Science, Bmmc, M.Sc. Computer Science, M.Sc. Electronics, M.Sc. Botany and other exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the Calicut University result 2023.
Step 1: Visit the official website- uoc.ac.in.
Step 2: Select ‘Student Zone’ segment given in the menu bar.
Step 3: Click on examinations and then exam result section given there
Step 4: Select your course and click on result.
Step 5: Enter your register number, security code and click on the get result button.
Step 6: Check the results and download the PDF for future reference.
Direct Links to Check Hemchand Yadav University Results 2023
Check here the direct link for Calicut University results for various examinations.
|
Course
|
Result Dates
|
Result Links
|
M.A Urdu 2nd Sem
|
30-Oct-2023
|
BBA 6th Sem
|
30-Oct-2023
|
LLB 6th Sem
|
30-Oct-2023
|
M.Sc. Geography 4th Sem
|
28-Oct-2023
|
M.A. Sociology 4th Sem
|
28-Oct-2023
|
M.A. Political Science 4th Sem
|
28-Oct-2023
|
BMMC 2nd Sem
|
28-Oct-2023
|
BMMC 5th Sem
|
28-Oct-2023
|
BMMC 6th Sem
|
28-Oct-2023
|
M.Sc. Computer Science 2nd Sem
|
28-Oct-2023
|
M.Sc. Electronics 4th Sem
|
27-Oct-2023
|
M.Sc. Botany 4th Sem
|
27-Oct-2023
|
M.A Sociology 4th Sem
|
26-Oct-2023
About Calicut University
The University of Calicut, also known as Calicut University is located in Malappuram, Kerala. The university was established in 1968 by the Calicut University Act 1975, passed by the Legislative Assembly of Kerala. The University is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC).
The university offers various UG, PG, BVOC, and MVOC programs in the departments like School of Language and Literature, School of Bioscience, School of Social Sciences, School of Mathematics & Computational Sciences, School of Chemical and Physical Sciences, School of Education, School of Information and Communication Studies, School of Performing Arts, School of Business Studies, School of Legal Studies, and School of Earth Sciences.
|
Calicut University Highlights
|
University Name
|
Calicut University, Gwalior
|
Established
|
1968
|
Calicut Univeristy Result Link - Latest
|
Accreditations
|
NAAC
|
Approvals
|
UGC
|
Gender
|
Co-ed