Calicut University M.A, M.Sc, MBA Result 2023 OUT at uoc.ac.in: Download UOC Result

Calicut University Result 2023: University of Calicut (UOC) has recently declared the revaluation and scrutiny results for PG courses including M.A, M.Sc, MBA, and other exams. Students who appeared in these exams can check out the Calicut University Result 2023 on the official website: uoc.ac.in
Calicut University Results 2023
As per the latest update, University of Calicut (UOC) announced the results of various subjects of M.A like Philosophy, Economics, History, Arabic, Philosophy, Political Science, Sociology, MBA, M.Sc Applied Plant Science, Forensic Science, and other exams. The students can download result PDF and check their UOC results on the official website of the University- uoc.ac.in
|
How to Check UOC Results on the Official Website?
Candidates can check their annual/semester results for various PG courses like M.A, M.Sc, MBA, and other exams online at the university's official website. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to download the result PDF of University of Calicut result 2023.
Step 1: Visit the official website of Calicut University- uoc.ac.in
Step 2: Check for “Student Zone” section and then ‘Examinations’
Step 3: Click on “Exam Result” section available there
Step 4: Choose your course from the given list and click on it.
Step 5: Enter the Register number and click on ‘Get Result’.
Step 6: Check the results and download it
Direct Links To Check Calicut University Marks
Check here the direct link for University of Calicut Result 2023 for M.A, M.Sc, MBA, and other examinations.
|
Course
|
Result Date
|
Result Links
|
Revaluation Result of First Semester M.A. Philosophy (Distance) SDE CBCSS Examination 11/2022 (2022 Admission)
|
25-Sep-2023
|
Scrutiny Result of First Semester M.A Economics (Distance) SDE CBCSS Examination 11/2022 (2022 Admission)
|
25-Sep-2023
|
Scrutiny Result of First Semester M.A History (Distance) SDE CBCSS Examination 11/2022 (2022 Admission)
|
25-Sep-2023
|
Scrutiny Result of First Semester M.A. Arabic (Distance) SDE CBCSS Examination 11/2021 (2019, 2020 Admissions)
|
25-Sep-2023
|
Scrutiny Result of First Semester M.A. Arabic (Distance) SDE CBCSS Examination 11/2022 (2022 Admission)
|
25-Sep-2023
|
Scrutiny Result of First Semester M.A. Philosophy (Distance) SDE CBCSS Examination 11/2022 (2022 Admission)
|
25-Sep-2023
|
Scrutiny Result of First Semester M.A.Political Science (Distance) SDE CBCSS Examination 11/2021 (2019, 2020 Admissions)
|
25-Sep-2023
|
Scrutiny Result of First Semester M.A.Sociology (Distance) SDE CBCSS Examination 11/2021 (2019, 2020 Admissions)
|
25-Sep-2023
|
Scrutiny Result of First Semester M.A.Sociology (Distance) SDE CBCSS Examination 11/2022 (2022 Admission)
|
25-Sep-2023
|
Fourth Semester Master Of Business Administration CCSS Examination 4/2023 (2019, 2020, 2021 Admissions)
|
23-Sep-2023
|
Third Semester M.Sc. Applied Plant Science CCSS Examination 11/2022 (2020, 2021 Admissions)
|
23-Sep-2023
|
Third Semester M.Sc. Forensic Science CCSS Examination 11/2022 (2021 Admission)
|
23-Sep-2023
About Calicut University
The University of Calicut, also known as Calicut University is located in Malappuram, Kerala. The university was established in 1968 by the Calicut University Act 1975, passed by the Legislative Assembly of Kerala. University of Calicut (UoC), the largest University in Kerala in terms of the affiliated colleges and the number of degrees awarded. The University is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC).
The university offers various UG, PG, BVOC, and MVOC programs in the departments like School of Language and Literature, School of Bioscience, School of Social Sciences, School of Mathematics & Computational Sciences, School of Chemical and Physical Sciences, School of Education, School of Information and Communication Studies, School of Performing Arts, School of Business Studies, School of Legal Studies, and School of Earth Sciences.
|
Calicut University Highlights
|
University Name
|
Calicut University, Gwalior
|
Established
|
1968
|
Calicut Univeristy Result Link - Latest
|
Accreditations
|
NAAC
|
Approvals
|
UGC
|
Gender
|
Co-ed
|
Affiliated Colleges
|
Around 400