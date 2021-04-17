CAMPCO Admit Card 2021 Out: Download for Jr Assistant Executive and Jr Grader Posts till 24 April

CAMPCO Admit Card 2021: Central Arecanut and Cocoa Marketing and Processing Co-operative Limited or CAMPCO has released the admit card for the post of Junior Assistant Executive-1 (Accounts/Marketing ) –Trainee and Junior Grader –Trainee. Candidates can download CAMPCO Jr Assistant Executive Admit Card and CAMPCO Junior Grader from the official website i.e.campco.org. The admit card download link is available upto 24 April 2021 till 12 PM. It is to be noted that the link is not currently working. The candidates are advised to visit after some time. A message was displaying on the official website - "Kindly download the Admission Ticket(Color copy or Black and white copy) by using the link given Below for the Post of Junior Assistant Executive-I (A/M)Trainee and Junior Grader Trainee. And keep the Hard copy safely with you while coming to the written Test. Last date to Download the Admission ticket is 24-04-2021 12:00PM. Candidates who are ineligible cannot download the Admission Ticket after login to the Application".

CAMPCO Admit Card Link is given below. The candidates can download CAMPCO Admit Card, directly, through the link below:

CAMPCO Admit Card Download Link

Candidates can check CAMPCO Exam Details such as date, time and venue on their CAPCO Call Letter.

How to Download CAMPCO Admit Card 2021 ?

Go to official website of CAMPCO - campco.org Click on ‘Others’ tab and then on ‘Careers’ A new pagw will be where you are required to click on ‘Login’ Enter your Registration Number and Password Click on ‘Submit’ Button Download CAMPCO Admit Card

CAMPCO had applications for recruitment of 54 Executive Officer (HRD), Law Officer-IV, Assistant Mechanical Engineer(Maintenance/ Works/Project Co-Ordination), Junior Engineer Grade-II, Junior Assistant Executive-1 (Accounts/Marketing ) –Trainee, Junior Grader –Trainee from 08 March 2021 to 22 March 2021. A total of 54 vacancies were notified.