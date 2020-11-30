Can Fin Homes Ltd Recruitment 2020 for 50 Jr Officer Posts Across India, Apply Online @canfinhomes.com, Graduates Eligible

Can Fin Homes Ltd Recruitment 2020 : Can Fin Homes Ltd has invited applications for the Junior Officer on Contract basis (JOC)across the country including Andhra Pradesh / Telangana , Karnataka, Tamil Nadu / Kerala, Maharashtra and NCR/ Rajasthan / Haryana/ MP/ UP/Uttarakhand / Orissa/West Bengal/Chhattisgarh.

The eligible candidates can apply for Can Fin Homes Recruitment through official website - www.canfinhomes.com on or before 02 December 2020.

Important Date:

Last Date of Application: 02 December 2020

Can Fin Homes Ltd Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 50

Andhra Pradesh / Telangana - Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Gollapudi, Kurnool , Mancherial , Srikakulam & Bhimavaram

Karnataka - Bangalore, Belgaum & Hoskote

Tamil Nadu / Kerala - Chennai, Thanjavur, Hosur, Chengalpattu, Kumbakonam & Calicut

Maharashtra - Vashi, Kalyan, Panvel, Chakan

NCR/ Rajasthan / Haryana/ MP/ UP/Uttarakhand / Orissa/West Bengal/ Chhattisgarh -Ajmer, Indore, Sagar, Dharuhera , Dehradun,Palwal,Karnal,Manesar,Rohtak,Allahabad,Alwar,Jaipur,Jhotwara, Lucknow, Patna, Durgapur, Bilaspur, Haridwar.

Salary:

Rs.16000/- per month for first 12 months. In case of renewal of contract, then the consolidated compensation will be Rs.18000/- per month for the 2 nd year and Rs.21000/- per month for the 3rd year

Eligibility Criteria for Can Fin Homes Jr Officer Posts

Educational Qualification:

A degree in any discipline from a recognized university, proficiency in data entry / computer applications is preferred.

Age Limit:

21 -30 years

How to Apply for Can Fin Homes Jr Officer Recruitment 2020 ?



The eligible candidates can apply online though official website www.canfinhomes.com clicking on the link http://www.canfinhomes.com/job on or before02 December 2020.

Can Fin Homes Jr Officer Notification PDF



Online Application