Can Fin Homes Ltd Recruitment 2020 for 50 Jr Officer Posts Across India, Apply Online @canfinhomes.com, Graduates Eligible

Can Fin Homes Ltd Recruitment 2020 : Can Fin Homes Ltd has invited applications for the Junior Officer on Contract basis (JOC)across the country including Andhra Pradesh / Telangana , Karnataka, Tamil Nadu / Kerala, Maharashtra and NCR/ Rajasthan / Haryana/ MP/ UP/Uttarakhand / Orissa/West Bengal/Chhattisgarh.
The eligible candidates can apply for Can Fin Homes Recruitment through official website - www.canfinhomes.com on or before 02 December 2020.
Important Date:
Last Date of Application: 02 December 2020
Can Fin Homes Ltd Vacancy Details
Total Posts - 50
- Andhra Pradesh / Telangana - Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Gollapudi, Kurnool , Mancherial , Srikakulam & Bhimavaram
- Karnataka - Bangalore, Belgaum & Hoskote
- Tamil Nadu / Kerala - Chennai, Thanjavur, Hosur, Chengalpattu, Kumbakonam & Calicut
- Maharashtra - Vashi, Kalyan, Panvel, Chakan
- NCR/ Rajasthan / Haryana/ MP/ UP/Uttarakhand / Orissa/West Bengal/ Chhattisgarh -Ajmer, Indore, Sagar, Dharuhera , Dehradun,Palwal,Karnal,Manesar,Rohtak,Allahabad,Alwar,Jaipur,Jhotwara, Lucknow, Patna, Durgapur, Bilaspur, Haridwar.
Salary:
Rs.16000/- per month for first 12 months. In case of renewal of contract, then the consolidated compensation will be Rs.18000/- per month for the 2 nd year and Rs.21000/- per month for the 3rd year
Eligibility Criteria for Can Fin Homes Jr Officer Posts
Educational Qualification:
A degree in any discipline from a recognized university, proficiency in data entry / computer applications is preferred.
Age Limit:
21 -30 years
How to Apply for Can Fin Homes Jr Officer Recruitment 2020 ?
The eligible candidates can apply online though official website www.canfinhomes.com clicking on the link http://www.canfinhomes.com/job on or before02 December 2020.
Can Fin Homes Jr Officer Notification PDF