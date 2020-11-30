Can Fin Homes Ltd Recruitment 2020 for 50 Jr Officer Posts Across India, Apply Online @canfinhomes.com, Graduates Eligible

Can Fin Homes Ltd has invited applications for the Junior Officer on Contract basis (JOC) across the country. The eligible candidates can apply for Can Fin Homes Recruitment through official website - www.canfinhomes.com on or before 02 December 2020.  

Can Fin Homes Ltd Recruitment 2020 : Can Fin Homes Ltd has invited applications for the Junior Officer on Contract basis (JOC)across the country including Andhra Pradesh / Telangana , Karnataka, Tamil Nadu / Kerala, Maharashtra  and NCR/ Rajasthan / Haryana/ MP/ UP/Uttarakhand / Orissa/West Bengal/Chhattisgarh.

The eligible candidates can apply for Can Fin Homes Recruitment through official website - www.canfinhomes.com on or before 02 December 2020.  

Important Date:

Last Date of Application: 02 December 2020

Can Fin Homes Ltd Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 50 

  • Andhra Pradesh / Telangana - Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Gollapudi, Kurnool , Mancherial , Srikakulam & Bhimavaram
  • Karnataka - Bangalore, Belgaum & Hoskote
  • Tamil Nadu / Kerala - Chennai, Thanjavur, Hosur, Chengalpattu, Kumbakonam & Calicut
  • Maharashtra - Vashi, Kalyan, Panvel, Chakan
  • NCR/ Rajasthan / Haryana/ MP/ UP/Uttarakhand / Orissa/West Bengal/ Chhattisgarh -Ajmer, Indore, Sagar, Dharuhera , Dehradun,Palwal,Karnal,Manesar,Rohtak,Allahabad,Alwar,Jaipur,Jhotwara, Lucknow, Patna, Durgapur, Bilaspur, Haridwar.

Salary:

Rs.16000/- per month for first 12 months. In case of renewal of contract, then the consolidated compensation will be Rs.18000/- per month for the 2 nd year and Rs.21000/- per month for the 3rd year

Eligibility Criteria for Can Fin Homes Jr Officer Posts

Educational Qualification: 

A degree in any discipline from a recognized university, proficiency in data entry / computer applications is preferred.

Age Limit:

21 -30 years

How to Apply for Can Fin Homes Jr Officer Recruitment 2020 ?

The eligible candidates can apply online though official website www.canfinhomes.com clicking on the link http://www.canfinhomes.com/job on or before02 December 2020. 

Can Fin Homes Jr Officer Notification PDF

Online Application

