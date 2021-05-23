Canara Bank Recruitment 2021 for Officer Posts, Download Application Form @canarabank.com

Canara Bank Recruitment 2021: Canara Bank has published a recruitment notification for the post of Chief Digital Officer on contract basis on its official website - canarabank.com. Interested and eligible candidates can submit Canara Bank Officer Recruitment through offline mode on or before 30 June 2021.

Important Dates

Last date for submission of application: 30 June 2021

Canara Bank Vacancy Details

Chief Digital Officer - 01 Post

Eligibility Criteria for Canara Bank Officer Posts

Educational Qualification:

B.E./ B.Tech and MBA and Certification in Project Management (PMP)

Experience:

10 years in BFSI sector and Currently working in Scale IV Divisional/Chief Manager and above or equivalent post.

For more information, check detailed notification link below

Selection Process for Canara Bank Officer Posts

Short-listing (if conducted) will be based on the documents / certificates / testimonials etc. submitted by the candidates to substantiate his/her qualification/post qualification experience declared in the application.

Final Selection will be on the basis of marks secured by the candidate in interview.

How to Apply for Canara Bank Posts Recruitment 2021 ?

Candidates are required to visit the Bank’s website www.canarabank.com -> Careers -> Recruitment and click on the link “Recruitment Project - 1/2021 - Chief Digital Officer on Contract Basis” and download the application. Candidates should fill the required details in the Application Form. A recent Passport size colour photograph should be firmly affixed on the application and should be signed across by the candidate. Enclose selfattested photocopies of documents to the application, to prove the eligibility to the post. Application duly completed in all respects should be sent along with photocopies of the documents (self attested) to ‘The Senior Manager Canara Bank Recruitment Cell, H R Wing Head Office, 112, J C Road Bengaluru - 560 002’ by REGISTERED POST / SPEED POST only in a cover super scribed “Application for Chief Digital Officer on Contract Basis”.

Canara Bank Officer Notification Download



Canara Bank Officer Application Download

Application Fee: