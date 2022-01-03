Cantonment Board Recruitment 2022 for Assistant Teacher and Junior Clerk Posts

Cantonment Board, Varanasi is looking is hiring Assistant Teacher (Primary School) and Junior Clerk. Check Details Here.

Cantonment Board Recruitment 2022 Notification: Cantonment Board, Varanasi is looking to recruit Assistant Teacher (Primary School) and Junior Clerk. Eligible and interested candidates can apply through offline mode for Cantonment Board Varanasi Recruitment 2022 from 01 January 2022 to 10 January 2022.

The notification is published in the employment newspaper dated 1 January to 7 January 2022. Candidates can check more details below:

Cantonment Board Assistant Teacher and Junior Clerk Notification

Important Dates

Starting Date of Offline Application - 01 January 2022

Last Date of Offline Application - 10 January 2022

Vacancy Details

Assistant Teacher (Primary School) - 1 Post

Junior Clerk - 1 Post

Cantonment Board Salary

Assistant Teacher (Primary School) - Rs. 35400-112400

Junior Clerk - Rs. 19900-63200

Eligibility Criteria for Cantonment Board Assistant Teacher and Junior Clerk Posts

Educational Qualification:

Assistant Teacher (Primary School) - Graduation from a recognized university and 2 years BTC/B.Ed and successfully passed the Teacher Eligibility Test Exam for class 1 to 5 conducted by UP State Government or Central Government.

Junior Clerk - Intermediate from recognized board and computer operating CCC certificate from recognized Institute and Hindi/English typing with minimum speed of 25/30 words per minute.

Age Limit:

21 to 30 years

How to Apply for Cantonment Board Assistant Teacher and Junior Clerk Recruitment 2022 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply offline in the prescribed format from 01 January 2022 to 10 January 2022.