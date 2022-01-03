Cantonment Board Recruitment 2022 for Assistant Teacher and Junior Clerk Posts

Cantonment Board Recruitment 2022 Notification: Cantonment Board, Varanasi is looking to recruit Assistant Teacher (Primary School) and Junior Clerk. Eligible and interested candidates can apply through offline mode for Cantonment Board Varanasi Recruitment 2022 from 01 January 2022 to 10 January 2022.
The notification is published in the employment newspaper dated 1 January to 7 January 2022. Candidates can check more details below:
Cantonment Board Assistant Teacher and Junior Clerk Notification
Important Dates
- Starting Date of Offline Application - 01 January 2022
- Last Date of Offline Application - 10 January 2022
Vacancy Details
- Assistant Teacher (Primary School) - 1 Post
- Junior Clerk - 1 Post
Cantonment Board Salary
- Assistant Teacher (Primary School) - Rs. 35400-112400
- Junior Clerk - Rs. 19900-63200
Eligibility Criteria for Cantonment Board Assistant Teacher and Junior Clerk Posts
Educational Qualification:
- Assistant Teacher (Primary School) - Graduation from a recognized university and 2 years BTC/B.Ed and successfully passed the Teacher Eligibility Test Exam for class 1 to 5 conducted by UP State Government or Central Government.
- Junior Clerk - Intermediate from recognized board and computer operating CCC certificate from recognized Institute and Hindi/English typing with minimum speed of 25/30 words per minute.
Age Limit:
21 to 30 years
How to Apply for Cantonment Board Assistant Teacher and Junior Clerk Recruitment 2022 ?
Eligible and interested candidates can apply offline in the prescribed format from 01 January 2022 to 10 January 2022.