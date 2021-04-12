IAF CASB Airmen Exam and Admit Card 2021 Postponed: Check Group X and Y Updates @airmenselection.cdac.in

IAF CASB Airmen Exam and Admit Card 2021 Postponed: Central Airmen Selection Board (CASB), Indian Air Force (IAF) has postponed the exam which is scheduled to be held from 18 April to 24 April 2021 due to increasing number of COVID 19 cases. CASB Airmen Exam New dates shall be announced later. Candidates are advised to keep a track on official website - airmenselection.cdac.in for CASB Airmen latest updates.

As per official website, "In view of fresh restrictions imposed by various State Governments due to current COVID situation, STAR 01/2021 automated e-Pariksha scheduled from 18 Apr 21 to 24 Apr 21 has been postponed to a later date. Further, updates will be uploaded on CASB web portal https://airmenselection.cdac.in. Candidates are required to follow the web portal regularly".

The candidates would be able to check their CASB Airmen Exam venue and time, once the admit card is released. They are required to carry their CDAC Admit Card along with self declatrion form and other documents at the centre.

How to check IAF Airmen Exam Date 2021 ?

Go to official website of IAF Airmen CDAC - airmenselection.cdac.in. Go to ‘Candidate Tab’ and Click on (Login for 01/2022) A new window will be opened,enter your Email ID and Password Click on ‘Sign In’ button. Check Your Airmen Exam Date and City

IAF Airmen Exam Pattern:

Group ‘X’ Trades (Except Education Instructor)- There will be questions on English, Physics and Mathematics as per 10+2 CBSE syllabus and - the duration of the online test will be 60 minutes

Group ‘Y’ Trades [Except IAF(S) and Musician] - Questions on English as per 10+2 CBSE syllabus and Reasoning & General Awareness (RAGA) to be completed in 45 minutes.

Both Group ‘X’ & ‘Y’ Trades- Total duration of the online test shall be 85 minutes and shall comprise of English, Physics, and Mathematics as per 10+2 CBSE syllabus and Reasoning & General Awareness (RAGA)

Those who qualify in the Aimen Phase 1 will be called for Aimen Phase 2 Exam.

One mark for every correct answer and 0.25 marks shall be deducted for each wrong answer.

IAF has published the notification for recruitment of Group X (Except Education Instructor Trade) and Airmen Group Y [(Except Automobile Technician, Ground Training Instructor, Indian Air Force (Police), Indian Air Force (Security) And Musician Trades}] for 01/2022 Intake in the month of January 2021.