CAT 2020 Analysis by Bulls Eye - Slot 2 Difficulty Level, Expected Cutoff

CAT 2020 Exam Analysis Slot 2 by HitBullsEye – Find out the CAT 2020 exam analysis by HitBullsEye as shared by team of experts. The slot 2 of the CAT 2020 exam was conducted in the afternoon session on 29thNovember from 12:30pm to 2:30pm. Aspirants are advised to take a look at the detailed section-wise analysis of CAT exam to assess their performance in the exam.

Here is the detailed section-wise analysis of CAT 2020 exam for the aspirants.

The Slot 2 of CAT 2020 was on similar lines with slight deviation in terms of difficulty level of VARC and Quant sections. The two sections were a 1 notch higher in terms of difficulty level compared to slot 1. The slot 2 had total 76 questions spread across 3 usual sections.

CAT 2020 Slot 2 Analysis - Major Changes

Total number of questions has been reduced to 76 in 2020 from 100 in 2019 Duration has been reduced to 2 hours from 3 in 2019 Difficulty Level (compared to Slot 1): VARC –moderate, DILR difficult, Quant moderate to difficult

Exam Structure and Pattern:

The paper consisted of three sections: namely, ‘Quantitative Aptitude (QA)’, ‘Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning (DILR)’ and ‘Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC)’, with 26, 24 and 26 questions, respectively. The order of the sections was fixed, with a sectional time limit of 40 minutes.

The sections contained the following segmentation for Slot 2:

Sec. No. Section Name Total No. of Ques. No. of Multiple Choice Ques. Number of Non-MCQs (TITA Ques.) I Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension 26 21 5 II Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning 24 18 6 III Quantitative Ability 26 18 8 TOTAL 76 57 19

Attempts & Expected Percentile Table along with B-Schools Cut-offs

Table – Slot 2

Overall Attempt VA & RC Attempt DI & LR Attempt QA Attempt Probable Score Expected Percentile 53+ 17-21 13-17 16-19 115 99.5 48-52 16-19 12-15 14-17 105 99 43-46 13-17 9-14 11-15 93 97 31-36 11-15 6-10 10-14 74 95 23-32 9-13 5-9 7-11 50 90 16-23 7-11 4-8 5-8 40 80

Section-wise Review

Verbal Ability Review: In terms of level of difficulty, the verbal section was a level higher in term of compared to slot 1. The attempt and accuracy will be key things to watch out.

There were Four RC passages (each of 450-500 words) out of which two passages had 4 questions each and 2 passages had 5 questions. The break-up of other questions was Parajumbles - 3, Summary – 3 and odd one out - 2. There were 4 TITA questions. There were no TITA questions in RC. Para jumbles and odd one out were all TITA questions.

The keyword for passages were – 1) culture, 2) Piracy, 3) Renewable energy and 4) Aggression

Overall an attempt of 16-19 with high accuracy will fetch 99%ile

Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning: As with this section in the first slot, the section was most difficult. There were total 5 sets with 2 sets of 6 questions each and 3 sets of 4 question each. The topics of the sets were parking slots, sales figures, scheduling, arranging balls and voting. The two sets of 6 questions each were difficult and lot of students got stuck in an attempt to get the two sets right. This resulted in lot of good students reporting attempts of less than 12.

Overall DI was the toughest section and beginning with the 6 question sets would have put students on the back foot. Since set selection played a key role here, the students who got stuck with the difficult sets may miss the bus to IIMs with much lower attempts of even 6-8.

An attempt of 12-15 questions with good accuracy will fetch 99%ile

Quantitative Aptitude Review: The Quant section was moderately difficult. Commercial maths and ratio-based topics like percentage, profit & loss and others had around 12 questions. Algebra had 7 questions on topics like quadratic and linear equation, inequalities and APGP. There were 4 questions from Geometry & Mensuration and Modern Maths had 3 questions. Overall the quant section was moderate to difficult. The level of difficulty was higher even compared to 2019.

An attempt of 14-17 questions with good accuracy level, will fetch 99%ile

It looks like a normalisation of around 5% may take place to make all the slots at the same level.

Top B-School Cut-offs

CAT scores are used as a primary screening tool by B-Schools for short listing candidates for the GD/ PI round. Apart from CAT percentile other factors which are taken in to account for generating calls include academic performance in 10th/12th, Graduation, duration of work experience. Normally, the cut offs for old IIMs are higher than those for new IIMs.

Level (Approx cut-off percentiles Gen.) Institutes 99.5+ 3-8 Call from IIM A,B,C,L,K,I,S, FMS 99+ 1-2 Call from IIM A,B,C,L,K,I,S And All other IIM calls, IIT B 98+ IIT-D, MDI-PGP, All IIMs except old 7 96.5+ SPJIMR, , NITIE, MDI- HR/IM, few new IIMs ( Latest 6) 94.5+ IIT-KH, IIT-KN, IIT-C, IIT-R, IISc-B, XLRI-Global BM, MDI-M, IIMA (Abm), IIML (Abm) 90+ MICA, IMT-G/N, XIMB, IMI-D, FSM, IRMA, GIM, TAPMI, KJSIMSR, SIMSREE, , UBS-CHD, SPJAIN-D/S, BIM, NIRMA, 87+ WIMDR-M, LBSIM, LIBA, IMI-K/B, GLIM, BIMTECH-PGDM/IB, IBS-ICFAI, MFC-DU, IFMR, MIB-DU, MHROD-DU, IMT-H 85+ MISB, ISBM-P, WIMDR-B, BIMTECH-Retail/Insurance, IIFM, MBE-DU,

