CAT 2022 Slot 2 Exam Analysis 2022 (OUT): Paper Review, Difficulty Level, Good Attempts

CAT 2022 Slot 2 Exam Analysis 2022: IIM CAT 2022 Slot 2 paper review has been made available based on student's reaction. The CAT 2022 Slot 2 exam concluded at 2.30 PM. CAT 2022 slot 2 analysis includes expert review on the difficulty level of questions asked, good attempts and other important details.

For all MCQ-type questions in CAT 2022, one mark will be deducted for every wrong answer marked. Candidates appearing for the Slot 2 exam can check here the CAT 2022 exam analysis provided by candidates, the difficulty level of questions, types of questions asked, expected cutoff and what to expect in the upcoming slots. Candidates can check here CAT slot 2 paper review 2022 for the VARC, DILR, and QA sections.

CAT 2022 Analysis By CATKing

As per the experts, the second slot of CAT 2022 was a little more challenging. VARC had a moderate difficulty level comparable to the VARC part from the previous year. Due to fewer set options, DILR went to the level and was moderate to challenging In terms of difficulty In terms of LOD 2-3 QA was simple.

Section Difficulty Level Question Breakout Number of Questions Quants Tougher 8Q - arithmetic 8q algebra 3 - 4q geometry and mensuration 2q number system 1 q Permutation combination 22 DILR Easy to Moderate Set 1: Company revenue and profits Set 2: Tabular data of domestic and foreign products Set 3: network diagram Shortest path —— left in option Set 4: Scheduling type of but complex so left 20 VARC Easy to Moderate -RC 1 Topic: Music -RC 2 Topic- Engineering technology ( easy ) RC 3 Topic: octopus ( easy ) -RC 4: philosophy ( abstract tough) 24

CAT 2022 Exam Analysis of Slot 2 - Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension Question-wise Breakup

The Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension sections of Slot 2 CAT 2022 is at moderate level of difficulty. In total, 24 questions were to be answered in the allotted 40 minutes. Also, there were 2 passages were simple to read, 2 passages were challenging, and each had 2 questions that could be answered. The questions on the RC Passages were very similar to those on the CATKingEducare All India Mock

Reading Comprehension - 16 Questions

RC 1 Topic: Music

RC 2 Topic- Engineering technology (easy)

RC 3 Topic: octopus (easy)

RC 4: philosophy (abstract tough)

Verbal Ability - Para jumbles 3 Questions

Verbal Ability - paraSummary

Verbal Ability – No Questions of Odd One Out

CAT 2022 Exam Analysis of Slot 2 - Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning Question-wise Breakup

There were 20 questions total in the Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning part, broken up into 4 sets. DILR was moderate to challenging in Slot 2 CAT 2022 level of difficulty. 2 sets of 4 Questions and other 2 sets has 6 Questions .

Set 1: Company revenue and profits

Set 2: Tabular data of domestic and foreign products

Set 3: network diagram Shortest path - left in option

Set 4: Scheduling type of but complex so left

CAT 2022 Exam Analysis of Slot 2 - Quantitative Ability Question-wise Breakup

In terms of LOD In slot 2 of CAT 2022 is Tough. It had 22 short questions that could be answered in 40 minutes. There were 8 non-MCQs in the section.

Algebra - max (6-8)

Geometry (3 - 4)

Arithmetic (8)

Numbers (2)

Modern maths (PnC 1)

How many numbers can be made from the given set of digits

CAT 2022 Analysis - Slot 2 (Student's Reaction)

As per the updates, the IIM CAT slot 2 was smoothly conducted. According to some of the student's reactions, CAT 2022 slot 2 overall was moderately difficult. DILR and QA sections were a bit more difficult than Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC). The diversity of questions was also not as expected. Questions were asked about unexpected topics. An aspirant stated that the CAT slot 2 exam was slightly tough, and most of the questions were asked from number systems.

Sections Difficulty Level Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC) Moderate Logical Reasoning and Data Interpretation (LRDI) Doable (Easy to Moderate) Quantitative Aptitude (QA) Easy (Quite lengthy)

A normalization process will be applied before releasing the CAT percentile so that no candidates are unfairly given advantages or disadvantages. Apart from the students, the subject experts will share also share the CAT slot 2 paper review 2022 soon. The detailed exam analysis will be available after the CAT slot 2 exam and the same will be updated here, once available.

CAT Exam 2022 Review

IIM CAT entrance exam has three sections namely Verbal and Reading Comprehension (VARC), Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning (DI & LR), and Quantitative Ability (QA). Each question asked will carry 3 marks. Candidates marking the wrong answer will lose one mark per question. They are not allowed to switch between different sections. This year, there will be no changes in the CAT exam pattern 2022.

CAT exam section name Total no. of questions Good attempts DILR 20 13 QA 22 16 VARC 24 18 Total 66 47

CAT Exam Pattern 2022

As per IIM Bangalore's released notification, the CAT 2022 paper pattern till now is the same as last year. The exam pattern will help candidates to understand the structure of the CAT question paper and marking scheme which will also help in better exam preparation.

Sections Total Number of Questions Time Allotted Quantitative Aptitude (QA) 20 40 Minutes Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension (VARC) 24 40 Minutes Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning (DILR) 22 40 Minutes Total 66 120 Minutes

