CAT IIM Toppers Success Strategies: Check Tips and Tricks

CAT IIM Toppers Success Strategies: As the CAT 2023 exam is knocking the doors, all the aspirants want to gear up their preparation. So, in this article, we are going to discuss the key strategies followed by CAT toppers for success. These tips can help you to make your own preparation strategies

CAT IIM Toppers Success Strategies: This year the CAT exam will be conducted by IIM Lucknow on 26th November at designated CAT exam centres spread in around 155 cities. The exam will be conducted in three sessions.

This year remarkable surge of 25 % was seen in the number of candidates who applied for CAT 2023 exam, which made the competition more intense. So, it becomes very crucial to follow the right CAT exam preparation strategies for the remaining last few days.

Make your CAT preparation strategies according to your strengths and weaknesses, because every aspirant has their own set of abilities. However, the CAT toppers success strategies can be very handy while preparing your own strategies. So, in this article, we are going to discuss the last-minute preparation tips followed by the toppers.

CAT 2023 Exam Pattern: Overview

Before discussing the CAT IIM toppers tips to get success in the CAT exam let’s quickly go through the CAT 2023 exam pattern. Below we have tabulated the CAT 2023 exam pattern

CAT 2023 Exam Pattern Mode of Exam Online Section Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC)

Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR)

Quantitative Aptitude (QA) Type of Questions Multiple choice Questions(MCQs)

Type in the Answer (TITA) Total Number of Questions 66 Maximum Marks 198 Time Duration 120 minutes 40 minutes for each section

53 Minutes 20 Seconds for PwD candidates for each section. Marking scheme +3 for every correct answer

-1 for every incorrect answer

TITA has no negative marking

CAT IIM Toppers Success Strategies

CAT toppers don't possess special brains instead, they have unique strategies that set them apart in the crowd. These individuals are often seen with exceptional discipline, focus, and a strategic approach towards their preparation. Their success isn't merely a stroke of luck but a result of meticulous planning and the implementation of the best study strategies that suit them. Here, we are providing last-minute preparation tips followed by the toppers that will definitely help you in preparing your own strategies and give you the confidence to crack the CAT exam.

Revise CAT Exam Key Concepts

It doesn't matter how many concepts you covered in the last five to six months if you are not able to remember them on exam day. So, revision is crucial for retaining information. Toppers allocate time for revisiting concepts and practicing problems to enhance long-term memory.







How CAT Toppers Take Mock Tests?

Regularly taking mock tests is crucial. It helps in understanding the exam pattern, managing time efficiently, and identifying strengths and weaknesses. This practice also improves your time management skills and makes you familiar with the actual exam environment. By now, candidates would know their exam timings. Always take complete mock tests in that time slot only. This will keep your body and brain ready for that particular shift timing and enhance your performance on the exam day.

How to Analyse Mock Test Performance

After each mock test, analyse your performance and find out the areas of improvement. Identify recurring mistakes to address them and ensure that those mistakes will not be repeated in the next mock test. Also, keep an eye on your time management skills in the mock test, identify the time-consuming concepts, and practice them to improve your speed with accuracy. Proper time management will play a crucial role in your success in the CAT exam.

Work On Your Mistakes: Ways to Improve Mock Test Performance

You have to immediately work on the mistakes identified through mock test analysis, prioritizing the concepts already covered. You should avoid starting new concepts at this stage and focus on mastering previously covered material to minimize errors. Given the time constraints during the exam, enhance your calculation speed while maintaining accuracy. If you are making mistakes in calculation, work on them immediately to prevent potential mark deductions.

Stay Fit and Healthy

The candidates must maintain a healthy lifestyle and ensure they get adequate sleep and exercise to keep their body and mind fit. Mental acuity is directly connected to physical well-being. Follow a balanced and healthy diet. Take proper rest and adequate sleep, it will relax your mind.

How to Keep Yourself Calm, Confident, And Motivated for CAT Exam?

Apart from your subject knowledge, CAT exam checks your temperament as well. In the last few days before the exam, it becomes crucial to manage your stress and nervousness and keep yourself calm, confident, and motivated. Always be positive and stop overthinking, do the things that keep your mind relaxed.

What are the Exam Day Tips for the CAT 2023 Exam?

Given the time constraints during the CAT exam, the candidates need to follow a strategic approach to solve the QA questions.