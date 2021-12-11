CBSE 12th Psychology Term 1 Board Exam 2021-22: Paper Analysis, Answer Key & Latest Updates!

Check CBSE 12th Psychology board exam 2021-22 (Term 1) analysis, review & latest CBSE news. Links to download Term 1 CBSE 12th Psychology 2021-22 question paper PDF & answer key are also available here.

Check CBSE 12th Psychology board exam 2021-22 (Term 1) analysis, review & latest CBSE news. Students who appeared for CBSE Class 12 Psychology board exam 2021-22 on 11 December told us that the difficulty level of the exam was average. Jagran Josh has collected the Term 1 CBSE 12th Psychology board exam 2021-22 question paper along with reviews & feedback of students. Complete details about CBSE Psychology Term 1 board exam 2021-22 are given below.

- Download CBSE 12th Psychology Board Exam 2021-22 (Term 1) Question Paper (PDF)

- Answer Key: CBSE 12th Psychology Board Exam 2021-22 (Term 1)

CBSE 12th Psychology Term 1 Board Exam 2021-22: Paper Pattern

There are 3 sections in CBSE 12th Psychology Term 1 Board Exam 2021-22 question paper. More details about each section are given below

- Section A: 24 Questions - Any 20 Questions Needed To Be Attempted

- Section B: 24 Questions - Any 20 Questions Needed To Be Attempted

- Section C: 12 questions - Any 10 Questions Needed To Be Attempted

All questions carry equal marks and there is no negative marking.

CBSE 12th Psychology Term 1 Board Exam 2021-22: Feedback of Students

- Difficulty level of the paper: Average

- All questions based on Term 1 CBSE Class 12 Psychology Syllabus 2021-22

- Most of the question were based on NCERT Textbooks only

- Paper pattern was similar to the latest term 1 CBSE Class 12 Psychology Sample Paper 2021-22

More details about the exam will be available here shortly.