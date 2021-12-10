CBSE 12th (Term 1) Psychology Syllabus 2021-22 (Term 1) & Sample Paper: CBSE Board Exam 2021-22

Check CBSE 12th Psychology Syllabus 2021-22 (Term 1) for preparation of upcoming CBSE 12th board exam 2021-22 along with the latest CBSE Sample Paper.

CBSE 12th (Term 1) Psychology Syllabus 2021-22 (Term 1):

Unit I Variations in Psychological Attributes (12 Marks)

Unit II Self and Personality (13 Marks)

Unit III Meeting Life Challenges (10 Marks)

Total: 35 Marks

More details about topics & sub-topics:

Unit I What is Psychology?

The topics in this unit are:

1. Introduction

2. What is Psychology?

● Psychology as a Discipline

● Psychology as a Natural Science

● Psychology as a Social Science

3. Understanding Mind and Behaviour

4. Popular Notions about the Discipline of

Psychology

5. Evolution of Psychology

6. Development of Psychology in India

7. Branches of Psychology

8. Themes of Research and Applications

9. Psychology and Other Disciplines

10.Psychologists at Work

11.Psychology in Everyday Life

Unit II Methods of Enquiry in Psychology

The topics in this unit are:

1. Introduction

2. Goals of Psychological Enquiry

● Steps in Conducting Scientific Research

● Alternative Paradigms of Research

3. Nature of Psychological Data

4. Some Important Methods in Psychology

● Observational Method

● Experimental Method

● Correlational Research

● Survey Research

● Psychological Testing

● Case Study

5. Analysis of Data

● Quantitative Methods

● Qualitative Method

6. Limitations of Psychological Enquiry

7. Ethical Issues

Unit III The Bases of Human Behaviour

The topics in this unit are:

1. Introduction

2. Evolutionary Perspective

3. Biological and Cultural Roots

4. Biological Basis of Behaviour

● Neurons

5. Structure and Functions of Nervous System and Endocrine System and their Relationship with Behaviour and Experience

● The Nervous System

● The Endocrine System

6. Heredity: Genes and Behaviour

7. Cultural Basis: Socio-Cultural Shaping of Behaviour

● Concept of Culture

8. Enculturation

9. Socialization

10.Acculturation

