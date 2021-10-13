CBSE Class 12 Psychology Sample Paper 2021-22 (Term 1): CBSE Board Exam 2021-2022

Check MCQ-based CBSE Class 12 Psychology Sample Paper 2021-22 for Term 1 CBSE board exam 2021-2022. Students having Psychology as one of their subjects are advised to download this sample paper and study it thoroughly. Answers (along with marking scheme) of the sample papers are also published by CBSE along with the sample paper and one can download these resources with the help of download links given at the end of this article.

CBSE 10th & 12th Board Exam 2022: Term 1 Date Sheet, Time Table, Revised Syllabus, Exam Pattern, Sample Paper & Marking Scheme: Check Latest Updates

CBSE Class 12 Psychology Sample Paper 2021-22 (Term 1):

General instructions:

1. The Question Paper contains three sections.

2. Section A has 24 questions. Attempt any 20 questions.

3. Section B has 24 questions. Attempt any 20 questions.

4. Section C has 12 questions. Attempt any 10 questions.

5. All questions carry equal marks.

6. There is no negative marking.

SECTION A

Section A has 24 questions (from question no. 1 to 24). Answer any 20 questions from this

section.

Q1 ____ and performance tests help reduce the cultural bias usually associated with intelligence tests.

a. Non-verbal

b. Group

c. Individual

d. Verbal

Q2 ____ involves seeking information from a person on a one-to-one basis.

a. Case study

b. Self -Report

c. Interview

d. Psychological test

Q3 In Jensen’s model, Level II represents ____.

a. emotional competence

b. social competence

c. cognitive competence

d. associative learning

Q4 Giftedness from the teachers’ point of view depends on a combination of ________.

a. high ability, high creativity, high commitment

b. high ability, high creativity, high cooperation

c. high ability, high commitment, high talent

d. high ability, high creativity, high dependence

Q5 Some societies adopt child rearing practices that foster skills of speed, minimal moves, and mental

manipulation, promoting a type of behavior called____.

a. integral intelligence

b. technological intelligence

c. emotional intelligence

d. contextual intelligence

Q6 Hippocrates proposed a typology of personality based on ____ .

a. trigunas

b. humour

c. tridosha

d. body build and temperament

Q7 Which of the following lists presents Freud’s psychosexual stages in the order in which they

occur?

a. anal, oral, genital, phallic and latency

b. genital, latency anal, oral and phallic

c. oral, anal, phallic, latency and genital

d. oral, anal, latency, phallic and genital

Q8 Amit lacks motivation in life and has an overly complacent attitude. He remains relaxed and deals

patiently with others. Which type of personality does Amit have according to Friedman and

Rosenman?

a. Type A

b. Type B

c. Type C

d. Type D

Q9 Sanjana loves to have burgers every day. Being aware of its ill effects on her body, she promised

herself that she would buy a book of her choice if she managed to restrain herself from eating

burgers for a month. This is an example of _____ .

a. observation of own behavior

b. self-instruction

c. self-reinforcement

d. self esteem

Q10 Anjani just found a gold bracelet inside a movie theatre. Which part of her personality would urge her to deposit it at the manager’s office?

a. id

b. ego

c. superego

d. Libido

.

.

.

Download CBSE Class 12 Psychology Sample Paper 2021-22 (Term 1) PDF

Download CBSE Class 12 Psychology Marking Scheme 2021-22 (Term 1) PDF