Glimpses of India Class 10 Notes: This article hands out complete revision notes for CBSE Class 10 English Chapter 5 Glimpses of India along with a PDF download link for the same. These short notes on Glimpses of India have been prepared as per the updated CBSE Class 10 Syllabus 2024 and the CBSE guidelines. Every important detail from the chapter has been picked up and covered in the chapter for you all. Here, students can find the summary of Glimpses of India, the theme of the story, and more in detail. We would still advise students to at least read the entire chapter thoroughly once before going through these revision notes for better clarity and understanding. These notes can prove to be fruitful if you understand the chapter and later on, use it for last-minute revision.

Synopsis of 'Glimpses of India'

The chapter has been divided into three parts and each part covers a different story from a different state of India. The first part is about Goa and a baker community from the state who depend on bread making and selling for their survival. The second part talks about Coorg, a district in Karnataka and evergreen forests, scenic views, and other tourism aspects of the district have been explored in the story. The last part is about Assam and the lush green tea estates of the state. Theme of ‘Glimpses of India’

The chapter talks about the divine and diverse cultural differences between different states of India. The language, costumes, specialties, food, and culture of different states and their native people have been described in the chapter. Though only three states Karnataka, Assam, and Goa have been covered here each and every state of our nation is unique in its own way. Summary of ‘Glimpses of India’

1. A baker from Goa The narrator talks about the time when love was introduced to India by the Portuguese people and when people had to use mango leaves to brush their teeth. He informs us that the loaf makers are called Paders in Goa. He explains how the loaf seller would bring loaves of bread for adults and bread bangles for children in a basket carried by him on his head in one hand while the other hand was busy banging the floor with a bamboo to wake everyone up. Children saw the loaf seller two times a day, firstly in the morning when he started selling the loaf and secondly during the night when he used to return back after emptying his basket. The narrator tells us that people might have stopped buying or having bread but makers still continue to make them using the same vessels, furnaces, and other materials.