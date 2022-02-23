CBSE Class 10 English Term 2 Exam: Check First Flight Important Short Answer Questions by Experts| Download in PDF

Download CBSE Class 10 English First Flight important 3 marks questions for Term 2 Exam 2022. These questions are prepared by experienced teachers. So, practice very important questions to score good marks in paper.

CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Board Exams will be conducted in offline mode from April, 2022. For the subjective exams, students need to practice writing as many questions as possible. In this article, we have provided important 3 marks questions from Class 10 English First Flight Book. These questions are prepared by the experienced teachers to help students revise important concepts for the upcoming CBSE Term 2 Exam 2022. The chapter-wise important questions can be downloaded in PDF from the link given at the end of this article.

Check CBSE Class 10 English (First Flight) Important 3 Marks Questions for Term 2 Exam below:

1. ”Even today any person with a jackfruit -like physical appearance is easily compared to a baker.” Explain.

Answer: Bakers had a plump physique which meant they were happy and prosperous and hence, even today any person with a jackfruit like physical appearance is compared to a baker.

2. ’Baking was indeed ,a profitable profession.’ Justify the statement with reference to the extract ‘A Baker from Goa’.

Answer: Baking was indeed, a profitable profession in the old days. The baker and his family never starved. He, his family and his servants always looked happy and prosperous. Their plump physique was an open testimony to this.

3. How does the writer know about the arrival of the baker? Why are they anxiously waiting for him?

Answer: The children would know about his arrival from the ‘jhang, jhang’ sound of his bamboo stick. They would run to meet and greet him. They tried to surround the basket, but were pushed aside till the bread was delivered to the maid. Then, they were allowed to choose their bread bangles.

4. What did the baker mean to the narrator during his childhood? How many times did he pay a visit?

Answer: The baker or pader was an important person in the author’s life. He was treated like a friend. He used to come twice a day, once in the morning to sell the bread and then while returning after emptying his basket. The author used to run to meet him in order to take the bread - bangles. He chatted and gossiped with him.

5. Why did the young children in Goa not wash their mouth ?

Answer: When the children got bread bangles from the baker in the morning, they wanted to eat those without waiting to brush their teeth or washing their mouths properly. They argued that the tiger never brushed his teeth. Hot tea could wash and clean up everything very nicely.

