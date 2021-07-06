CBSE Class 10 Maths Chapter 2 Polynomials Formulas

Get here all formulas for CBSE Class 10 Maths Chapter 2 - Polynomials. Besides formulas, all the definitions, theorems and properties from the chapter can also be revised in a short time by going through this article.

CBSE Class 10 Maths Chapter 2 All Formulas are available here. You can check these formulas along with all the definitions, theorems and properties related to Polynomials for quick revision at the time of examination. In order to score high marks in your Maths paper, you must keep all formulas at your finger tips. For this, you can take the help of this article for frequent revision of all important formulas.

Check all formulas below:

1. A polynomial p(x) in one variable x is an algebraic expression in x of the form p(x) = a n xn + a n–1 xn – 1 + . . . + a 2 x2 + a 1 x + a 0 , where a 0 , a 1 , a 2 , . . ., a n are constants and a n ≠ 0.

a 0 , a 1 , a 2 , . . ., a n are respectively the coefficients of x0, x, x2 , . . ., xn

2. The highest power of x in a polynomial is called the degree of that polynomial. For example n is called the degree of the above polynomial p(x).

3. A polynomial of degree one is called a linear polynomial.

4. A polynomial of degree two is called a quadratic polynomial.

5. A polynomial of degree three is called a quadratic polynomial.

6. A real number k is called the zero of a polynomial p(x) if p(k) = 0.

7. Geometrically the zeroes of a polynomial p(x) are precisely the x-coordinates of the points, where the graph of y = p(x) intersects the x -axis

8. Relationship between Zeroes and Coefficients of a Polynomial

If α and β are the zeroes of the quadratic polynomial p(x) = ax2 + bx + c, a ≠ 0 then

If α, β, γ are the zeroes of the cubic polynomial ax3 + bx2 + cx + d, then

9. Division algorithm for polynomials: It states that that given any polynomial p(x) and any non-zero polynomial g(x), there are polynomials q(x) and r(x) such that

p(x) = g(x)q(x) + r(x),

where r(x) = 0 or degree r(x) < degree g(x).

Here p(x) is divided , g(x) is divisior, q(x) is quotient and r(x) is remainder.