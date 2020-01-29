CBSE Exam 2020: Check Important Questions & Answers for Class 11 Business Studies - Chapter 1 Business, Trade & Commerce

Check important questions and answers of CBSE Class 11 Business Studies (Chapter 1: Business, Trade & Commerce ). Most of the questions and answers provided here are based on NCERT textbook and latest CBSE Class 11 Business Studies Syllabus 2020. These questions and answers are very important for the preparation of the upcoming CBSE Class 11 Business Studies exam 2020.

CBSE Class 11 Business Studies class 11 chapter 1 Business, Trade and Commerce: Important Questions and Answers

Q 1- Explain the different kinds of economic activities.

Ans- The different kinds of economic activities are mentioned below:

Profession- It can be defined as an occupation that requires knowledge of the specific field. Professions differ from each other in terms of skills required and the knowledge that you have.

Business- It is trading all kinds of goods and services with the purpose of earning profit.

Employment- In this, an organization hires people with the purpose of achieving a common goal and pays the monthly salary in return for their services. Employees are hired to work on a regular basis on the basis of their skills for a particular job. Apart from the monetary benefits, the organization also gives non-monetary benefits such as allowances etc.

CBSE Class 11 Business Studies Syllabus: 2019 - 2020

Q 2- Explain briefly the objectives of the business.

Ans- The objectives of the business can be described in three manners:

Innovative- The most important objective of any business is innovation. Generation of new ideas gives way to business, its policies and helps in accomplishing goals.

Productivity- For the business to flourish, it is important to have productivity. It can be measured by comparing the value of output with the value of the input.

Profits- The purpose of any business is to earn a profit. The increase in the percentage of profits indicated the positive growth of a business.

Q 3- Name the industries which give support to other industries.

Ans- Tertiary industry is known for furnishing support to the primary and secondary industries.

Q 4- What is the meaning of Maritime Trade.

Ans- Maritime trade refers to the trading and shipping of goods through water bodies, particularly sea. This form of trade was preferred during ancient times.

Q 5- Explain briefly why Insurance is known as a tertiary industry.

Ans- Insurance is an important support service for both the Primary and Secondary Industries. Tertiary industries are the ones that give services to different types of organizations and industries. It helps them bloom and make them more connected to the consumers.

Q 6- Explain the importance of profit in business.

Ans- The start of a business is with the sole purpose of earning profit. The increase in income impacts the future growth of business as well, as part of that profit is invested in the business. The percentage of profit indicates that the growth of the business is in the right direction. Earning profit is important for any business, indicating that policies and strategies are working in the right direction.

Q 7- Which were the major exports and imports in ancient India?

Ans- The major exported products in ancient India were indigo, opium, wheat, sugar, spices, cotton, etc. It also included animal products such as skins, tortoise, shells, crystals, sapphires, etc.

The imported products at the time of ancient India comprised of gold, animal products, horses, tin, copper, lead, glass, flax and linen, Chinese silk, etc.

Q 8- What is commerce?

Ans- Commerce means the control of the business. It involves the trading of different commodities, services. It is an important part of the business that involves exchanging items of value and services among the entities or companies.

Q 9- Define the meaning of business.

Ans- The word business is derived from the word ‘busy’, meaning the person is engaged in an activity that earns him profit. The purpose of business is to involve in the trading of goods and services which is highly in demand and will increase in the profit of the businessman.

Q 10- What is Business Risk?

Ans- Business risk means the possibility of unexpected circumstances which might lead to the failure of the business. There can be many reasons involving the decrease in the demand for the product. It can be due to the change in consumer demand or changing economic situations.