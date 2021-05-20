CBSE Class 11 Business Studies Syllabus 2021-22: CBSE Academic Session 2021-22
Check CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 for Class 11 Business Studies and prepare for CBSE Class 11 exam 2021-22.
Check CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 for Class 11 Business Studies. The link to download CBSE Class 11 Business Studies Syllabus 2021-22 is given at the end of this article. It contains all the relevant information regarding this subject and it is very important for the preparation of CBSE Class 11 exams.
CBSE Class 11 Business Studies Syllabus 2021-22: CBSE Academic Session 2021-22
Part A: Foundation of Business
Concept includes meaning and features
Unit 1: Evolution and Fundamentals of Business
Content
History of Trade and Commerce in India: Indigenous Banking System, Rise of Intermediaries, Transport, Trading
Communities: Merchant Corporations, Major Trade Centres, Major Imports and Exports, Position of Indian Sub-Continent in the World Economy.
Business – meaning and characteristics
Business, profession and employment-Concept
Objectives of business
Classification of business activities - Industry and Commerce
Industry-types: primary, secondary, tertiary
Meaning and subgroups
Commerce-trade: (types-internal, external; wholesale and retail) and auxiliaries to trade; (banking, insurance, transportation, warehousing, communication, and advertising) – meaning
Business risk-Concept
Unit 2: Forms of Business organizations
Sole Proprietorship-Concept, merits and limitations.
Partnership - Concept, types, merits and limitation of partnership, registration of a partnership firm, partnership deed. Types of partners
Partnership vs. Limited Liability Partnership (LLP)
Hindu Undivided Family Business: Concept
Cooperative Societies-Concept, merits, and limitations.
Company - Concept, merits and limitations; Types: Private, Public and One Person Company – Concept
Private Company vs. Limited Liability Partnership (LLP)
Formation of company - stages, important documents to be used in formation of a company
Choice of form of business organization
Unit 3: Public, Private and Global Enterprises
Public sector and private sector enterprises – Concept
Forms of public sector enterprises: Departmental Undertakings, Statutory Corporations and Government Company.
Global Enterprises – Feature. Joint ventures, Public private partnership – concept
Unit 4: Business Services
Business services – meaning and types. Banking: Types of bank accounts - savings, current, recurring, fixed deposit and multiple option deposit account
Banking services with particular reference to Bank Draft, Bank Overdraft, Cash credit. E-Banking meaning, Types of digital payments
Insurance – Principles. Types – life, health, fire and marine insurance – concept
Postal Service - Mail, Registered Post, Parcel, Speed Post, Courier - meaning
Unit 5: Emerging Modes of Business
E - business: concept, scope and benefits
Business Process Outsourcing (BPO): Concept, need and scope
Unit 6: Social Responsibility of Business and Business Ethics
Concept of social responsibility
Case for social responsibility
Responsibility towards owners, investors,
consumers, employees, government and community.
Role of business in environment protection
Business Ethics - Concept and Elements
Part B: Finance and Trade
Unit 7: Sources of Business Finance
Concept of business finance
Owners’ funds - equity shares, preferences
share, retained earnings, Global Depository receipt (GDR), American Depository Receipt (ADR) and International Depository Receipt (IDR) – concept
Borrowed funds: debentures and bonds, loan from financial institution and commercial banks, public deposits, trade credit, Inter Corporate Deposits (ICD).
Unit 8: Small Business and Enterprises
Entrepreneurship Development (ED): Concept, Characteristics and Need. Process of Entrepreneurship Development:
Start-up India Scheme, ways to fund
start-up. Intellectual Property Rights and Entrepreneurship
Small scale enterprise as defined by MSMED Act 2006 (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise Development Act)
Role of small business in India with special reference to rural areas
Government schemes and agencies for small scale industries: National Small Industries Corporation (NSIC) and District
Industrial Centre (DIC) with special reference to rural, backward areas
Unit 9: Internal Trade
Internal trade - meaning and types services rendered by a wholesaler and a retailer
Types of retail-trade-Itinerant and small scale fixed shops retailers
Large scale retailers-Departmental stores, chain stores - concept
GST (Goods and Services Tax): Concept and key-features
Unit 10: International Trade
International trade: concept and benefits
Export trade – Meaning and procedure
Import Trade - Meaning and procedure
Documents involved in International Trade;
indent, letter of credit, shipping order,
shipping bills, mate’s receipt (DA/DP)