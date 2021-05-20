Check CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 for Class 11 Business Studies. The link to download CBSE Class 11 Business Studies Syllabus 2021-22 is given at the end of this article. It contains all the relevant information regarding this subject and it is very important for the preparation of CBSE Class 11 exams.

CBSE Class 11 Business Studies Syllabus 2021-22: CBSE Academic Session 2021-22

Units Periods Marks Part A Foundations of Business 1 Nature and Purpose of Business 18 16 2 Forms of Business Organisations 24 3 Public, Private and Global Enterprises 18 14 4 Business Services 18 5 Emerging Modes of Business 10 10 6 Social Responsibility of Business and Business Ethics 12 Total 100 40 Part B Finance and Trade 7 Sources of Business Finance 30 20 8 Small Business 16 9 Internal Trade 30 20 10 International Business 14 Total 90 40 Project Work 30 20

Part A: Foundation of Business

Concept includes meaning and features

Unit 1: Evolution and Fundamentals of Business

Content

History of Trade and Commerce in India: Indigenous Banking System, Rise of Intermediaries, Transport, Trading

Communities: Merchant Corporations, Major Trade Centres, Major Imports and Exports, Position of Indian Sub-Continent in the World Economy.

Business – meaning and characteristics

Business, profession and employment-Concept

Objectives of business

Classification of business activities - Industry and Commerce

Industry-types: primary, secondary, tertiary

Meaning and subgroups

Commerce-trade: (types-internal, external; wholesale and retail) and auxiliaries to trade; (banking, insurance, transportation, warehousing, communication, and advertising) – meaning

Business risk-Concept

Unit 2: Forms of Business organizations

Sole Proprietorship-Concept, merits and limitations.

Partnership - Concept, types, merits and limitation of partnership, registration of a partnership firm, partnership deed. Types of partners

Partnership vs. Limited Liability Partnership (LLP)

Hindu Undivided Family Business: Concept

Cooperative Societies-Concept, merits, and limitations.

Company - Concept, merits and limitations; Types: Private, Public and One Person Company – Concept

Private Company vs. Limited Liability Partnership (LLP)

Formation of company - stages, important documents to be used in formation of a company

Choice of form of business organization

Unit 3: Public, Private and Global Enterprises

Public sector and private sector enterprises – Concept

Forms of public sector enterprises: Departmental Undertakings, Statutory Corporations and Government Company.

Global Enterprises – Feature. Joint ventures, Public private partnership – concept

Unit 4: Business Services

Business services – meaning and types. Banking: Types of bank accounts - savings, current, recurring, fixed deposit and multiple option deposit account

Banking services with particular reference to Bank Draft, Bank Overdraft, Cash credit. E-Banking meaning, Types of digital payments

Insurance – Principles. Types – life, health, fire and marine insurance – concept

Postal Service - Mail, Registered Post, Parcel, Speed Post, Courier - meaning

Unit 5: Emerging Modes of Business

E - business: concept, scope and benefits

Business Process Outsourcing (BPO): Concept, need and scope

Unit 6: Social Responsibility of Business and Business Ethics

Concept of social responsibility

Case for social responsibility

Responsibility towards owners, investors,

consumers, employees, government and community.

Role of business in environment protection

Business Ethics - Concept and Elements

Part B: Finance and Trade

Unit 7: Sources of Business Finance

Concept of business finance

Owners’ funds - equity shares, preferences

share, retained earnings, Global Depository receipt (GDR), American Depository Receipt (ADR) and International Depository Receipt (IDR) – concept

Borrowed funds: debentures and bonds, loan from financial institution and commercial banks, public deposits, trade credit, Inter Corporate Deposits (ICD).

Unit 8: Small Business and Enterprises

Entrepreneurship Development (ED): Concept, Characteristics and Need. Process of Entrepreneurship Development:

Start-up India Scheme, ways to fund

start-up. Intellectual Property Rights and Entrepreneurship

Small scale enterprise as defined by MSMED Act 2006 (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise Development Act)

Role of small business in India with special reference to rural areas

Government schemes and agencies for small scale industries: National Small Industries Corporation (NSIC) and District

Industrial Centre (DIC) with special reference to rural, backward areas

Unit 9: Internal Trade

Internal trade - meaning and types services rendered by a wholesaler and a retailer

Types of retail-trade-Itinerant and small scale fixed shops retailers

Large scale retailers-Departmental stores, chain stores - concept

GST (Goods and Services Tax): Concept and key-features

Unit 10: International Trade

International trade: concept and benefits

Export trade – Meaning and procedure

Import Trade - Meaning and procedure

Documents involved in International Trade;

indent, letter of credit, shipping order,

shipping bills, mate’s receipt (DA/DP)

