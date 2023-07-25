CBSE Class 11 Physics Chapter 1 Units and Measurements Mind Map PDF (Based on Revised Syllabus)

Mind Map for CBSE Class 11 Physics Units and Measurements: CBSE Class 11 Physics Mind Map for Chapter 1 Units and Measurements is the best tool to revise the chapter in a few seconds. Download mind map in PDF for quick revision and good marks in exams.

Mind maps are powerful tools for visualizing and organizing information that can be used to recall and retain information. We have presented here the well-structured and precisely framed Mind Map for CBSE Class 11 Physics Chapter 1 - Units and Measurements. This mind map has been created to cover all the important concepts from the chapter.

Physics is a quantitative science, based on measurement of physical quantities. Certain physical quantities have been chosen as fundamental or base quantities such as length, mass, time, electric current, thermodynamic temperature, amount of substance, and luminous intensity.

Each base quantity is defined in terms of a certain basic, arbitrarily chosen but properly standardised reference standard called unit (such as metre, kilogram, second, ampere, kelvin, mole and candela).

The units for the fundamental or base quantities are called fundamental or base units.

Physical quantities, derived from the base quantities, can be expressed as a combination of the base units and are called derived units.

A complete set of units, both fundamental and derived, is called a system of units.

The International System of Units (SI) based on seven base units is at present internationally accepted unit system and is widely used throughout the world.

The SI units have well defined and internationally accepted unit symbols (such as m for metre, kg for kilogram, s for second, A for ampere, N for newton etc.).

Physical measurements are usually expressed for small and large quantities in scientific notation, with powers of 10.

In measured and computed quantities proper significant figures only should be retained.

Rules for determining the number of significant figures, carrying out arithmetic operations with them, and ‘rounding off ‘ the uncertain digits must be followed.

Dimensional analysis can be used to check the dimensional consistency of equations, deducing relations among the physical quantities, etc. A dimensionally consistent equation need not be actually an exact (correct) equation, but a dimensionally wrong or inconsistent equation must be wrong.

