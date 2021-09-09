CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Sample Paper 2021-22 (Term 1) Released: Download PDF Now

Check CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Sample Paper 2021-22 (Term 1) PDF released. Link to download PDF is given in this article. It is important for CBSE Class 12 Accountancy board exam 2021-22 (Term 1).

CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Sample Paper 2021-22 (Term 1) PDF

Time Allowed: 90 Minutes Maximum Marks: 40

General Instructions:

Read the following instructions very carefully and strictly follow them:

1. This question paper comprises three PARTS – I, II and III. There are 69 questions in the question paper.

2. Part - I -is compulsory for all candidates.

3. Part - II Analysis of Financial Statement and Part -III

Computerized Accounting. You have to attempt only one of the given OPTIONS.

4. There is an internal choice provided in each Sections.

I. Part-I, contains three Sections -A, B and C. Section A has questions from 1 to 18 and Section B has questions from 19 to 36, you have to attempt any 15 questions each in both the sections.

II. Part I, Section C has questions from 37 to 41. You have to attempt any four questions.

III. Part II, contains two Sections – A and B. Section A has questions from 42 to 48, you have to attempt any five questions and Section B has questions from 49 to 55, you have to attempt any six questions.

IV. Part III, contains two Sections – A and B. Section A has questions from 49 to 62, you have to attempt any five questions and Section B has questions from 63 to 69, you have to attempt any six questions.

5. All questions carry equal marks. There is no negative marking.

6. Specific Instructions related to each Part and subdivisions (Section) is mentioned clearly before the questions. Candidates should read them thoroughly and attempt accordingly.

Part – I

Section – A

Instructions:

- From question number 1 to 18, attempt any 15 questions.

1. Gain / loss on revaluation at the time of change in profit sharing

ratio of existing partners is shared by ___(i)______ whereas in case

of admission of a partner it is shared by____(ii)_____.

(A) (i) Remaining Partners, (ii) All Partners.

(B) (i) All Partners, (ii) Old partners.

(C) (i) New Partner, (ii) All partner.

(D) (i) Sacrificing Partner, (ii) Incoming partner.

2. Calculate the amount of second & final call when Abhijit Ltd, issues

Equity shares of ₹10 each at a premium of 40% payable on

Application ₹3, On Allotment ₹5, On First Call ₹2.

(A) Second & final call ₹3.

(B) Second & final call ₹4.

(C) Second & final call ₹1.

(D) Second & final call ₹14.

3. Anish Ltd, issued a prospectus inviting applications for 2,000

shares. Applications were received for 3,000 shares and pro- rata

allotment was made to the applicants of 2,400 shares. If Dhruv has

been allotted 40 shares, how many shares he must have applied

for?

(A) 40

(B) 44

(C) 48

(D) 52

4. Ambrish Ltd offered 2,00,000 Equity Shares of ₹10 each, of these

1,98,000 shares were subscribed. The amount was payable as ₹3

on application, ₹4 an allotment and balance on first call. If a

shareholder holding 3,000 shares has defaulted on first call, what is

the amount of money received on first call?

(A) ₹9,000.

(B) ₹5,85,000.

(C) ₹5,91,000.

(D) ₹6,09,000.

5. What will be the correct sequence of events?

(i) Forfeiture of shares. (ii) Default on Calls.

(iii) Re-issue of shares. (iv) Amount transferred to capital reserve.

Options:

(A) (i), (iv), (ii), (iii)

(B) (ii), (iv), (i), (iii)

(C) (ii), (i), (iii), (iv)

(D) (iii), (iv), (i) (ii)

