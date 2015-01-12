CBSE Class 12 Date Sheet (Revised)

CBSE has issued the Class 12th Date Sheet (Revised) due to the dates being clashed with JEE (Mains).

A few Days after the CBSE issued the date sheet for students appearing for Class 10th and 12th Board exams for the 2015 session, it was compelled to revise the schedule for Class XII the reason being that some of the exams happened to overlap with the JEE (Main), ), an all-India engineering entrance test that is scheduled to be conducted on April 4 (offline), April 10 and 11 (online).

Only the exams that were to be held on April 10 and 11 have been rescheduled to April 18 and 20 which includes the papers of painting, graphics, sculpture, commercial art and psychology. Around 13.03 lakh students have registered for JEE (Main), which is also the first screening test for IIT admissions.

K K Choudhury, the controller of exams said," the papers had to be rescheduled to avoid inconvenience to students ,"

CBSE Class 12th exams to begin on March 2 will now come to an end on April 20.

The revised scheduled for above mentioned subjects is as follows: