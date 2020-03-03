CBSE Class 12 Geography Board Exam 2020: Check Important Map-based Questions with Solutions

Maps are an important part of the Geography subject. Every year 2 Map-based questions are asked in Class 12th Geography Board Exams. These questions carry 5 marks each. The two questions are generally based on India and World Geography. In this article, we have provided some important map based questions that have either been previously asked by CBSE or are included in their sample papers.

Ques 1 Locate and label any five of the following geographical features with appropriate symbols on the political outline map of India :

The state with highest level of urbanization. The leading state in the production of coffee. An oil refinery in Haryana. The steel plant setup in collaboration with U.K. An international airport in Assam. The major seaport in Odisha. The Headquarters of North-Eastern Railway. Singareni coal mines.

Ans:

Ques 2 Identify the five geographical features shown on the given political outline map of the world as A, B, C, D and E. Write their correct names on the lines drawn near them with the help of the following information :

(A) An industrial region

(B) A major seaport

(C) The terminal station of a transcontinental railway

(D) An international airport

(E) A mega city

Ans:

Ques 3 On the given political map of the world, following five features are shown. Identify these features with the help of the given key and write them on the blanks marked A , B , C , D and E

A Mega city A major sea-port Grasslands of Africa with extensive commercial grain farming An important Shipping Canal Industrial region of the US.

Ans:

Ques 4 Locate and Label any five of the following on the given political outline map of India.

State having the lowest work participation rate. Major seaport located in Odisha International airport in Punjab Iron ore mine in Karnataka Cotton textile industry in Gujarat State with highest literacy rate g) Headquarter of North western railway zone h) Biggest sea port of India

Ans:

Ques 5 Locate and label the following features with appropriate symbols on the given political outline map of India

(22.1) A major tea growing state

(22.2) Mayurbhanj - An area of iron ore mining

(22.3) An important steel plant in Karnataka

(22.4) An international southernmost airport in Kerala

(22.5) A city with a population of more than ten million in North India

Ans: