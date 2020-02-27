CBSE Class 12 Geography Board Exam 2020: Check Chapter-wise MCQs

CBSE has changed the exam pattern for most papers of Class 12th Board Exams 2020. For the Geography paper, unlike the previous years, from 2020 will have 1-18 Ques numbers as multiple-choice questions. These MCQs will carry 1 mark each. The new pattern for Geography Board Exam 2020 will have 30 questions in total. This includes 18 MCQs, 6 questions for 3 marks each, 6 questions for 5 marks each and 2 map based questions that carry 5 marks each. To help the students int the last minute revision we have provided a list of important MCQs based on the latest exam pattern issued by CBSE.

Ques 1 Which one of the following is the main reason for male migration in India?

Education Business Work and employment Marriage

Ans: c) Work and employment.

Ques 2 Which one of the following is not a Push factor?

Water Shortage Medical/Educational facilities Unemployment Epidemics

Ans: Medical/Educational facilities

Ques 3 Which one of the following is not a Plantation Crop?

Coffee Sugarcane Wheat Rubber

Ans: Wheat

Ques 4 Which one of the following is a land locked harbor?

Vishakhapatnam Mumbai Ennor Haldia

Ans: Vishakhapatnam

Ques 5 Name the Headquarters of Northern Railway Zone of India

Lucknow Kanpur New Delhi Chandigarh

Ans: New Delhi

Ques 6 South-West monsoon in India coincides with which cropping season? a. Kharif

Rabi Zaid None of the above

Ans: Kharif

Ques 7 Which of the following is/are not a factor(s) of soil formation?

Soil texture Organic matter Time All of the above

Ans: Soil texture

Ques 8 What is the total percent of forest cover in the world?

26% 31% 36% 41%

Ans: 31%

Ques 9 Which one of the following group of cities have been arranged in the sequence of their ranks i.e., 1,2,3 and 4 in size ?

Greater Mumbai, Bangaluru, Kolkata, Chennai. Delhi, Greater Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata. Kolkata, Greater Mumbai, Chennai, Delhi. Greater Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi, Chennai.

Ans: Greater Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi and Chennai

Ques 10 Which one of the following is the largest linguistic group of India? a. Sino – Tibetan

Indo – Aryan Austric Dravidian

Ans: Indo Aryan