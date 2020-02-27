CBSE Class 12 Geography Board Exam 2020: Check Chapter-wise MCQs

CBSE has changed the exam pattern for most papers of Class 12th Board Exams 2020. For the Geography paper, unlike the previous years, from 2020 will have 1-18 Ques numbers as multiple-choice questions. These MCQs will carry 1 mark each. The new pattern for Geography Board Exam 2020 will have 30 questions in total. This includes 18 MCQs, 6 questions for 3 marks each, 6 questions for 5 marks each and 2 map based questions that carry 5 marks each. To help the students int the last minute revision we have provided a list of important MCQs based on the latest exam pattern issued by CBSE.
Ques 1 Which one of the following is the main reason for male migration in India?
- Education
- Business
- Work and employment
- Marriage
Ans: c) Work and employment.
Ques 2 Which one of the following is not a Push factor?
- Water Shortage
- Medical/Educational facilities
- Unemployment
- Epidemics
Ans: Medical/Educational facilities
Ques 3 Which one of the following is not a Plantation Crop?
- Coffee
- Sugarcane
- Wheat
- Rubber
Ans: Wheat
Ques 4 Which one of the following is a land locked harbor?
- Vishakhapatnam
- Mumbai
- Ennor
- Haldia
Ans: Vishakhapatnam
Ques 5 Name the Headquarters of Northern Railway Zone of India
- Lucknow
- Kanpur
- New Delhi
- Chandigarh
Ans: New Delhi
Ques 6 South-West monsoon in India coincides with which cropping season? a. Kharif
- Rabi
- Zaid
- None of the above
Ans: Kharif
Ques 7 Which of the following is/are not a factor(s) of soil formation?
- Soil texture
- Organic matter
- Time
- All of the above
Ans: Soil texture
Ques 8 What is the total percent of forest cover in the world?
- 26%
- 31%
- 36%
- 41%
Ans: 31%
Ques 9 Which one of the following group of cities have been arranged in the sequence of their ranks i.e., 1,2,3 and 4 in size ?
- Greater Mumbai, Bangaluru, Kolkata, Chennai.
- Delhi, Greater Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata.
- Kolkata, Greater Mumbai, Chennai, Delhi.
- Greater Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi, Chennai.
Ans: Greater Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi and Chennai
Ques 10 Which one of the following is the largest linguistic group of India? a. Sino – Tibetan
- Indo – Aryan
- Austric
- Dravidian
Ans: Indo Aryan