CBSE Class 12 Geography Board Exam 2020: Check Chapter-wise MCQs

Check important Multiple Choice Questions for CBSE Class 12th Geography Board Exam scheduled for 23rd March 2020 based on the latest CBSE Exam Pattern.

Feb 27, 2020 15:37 IST
CBSE Class 12 Geography Board Exam: Chapter-wise MCQs
CBSE has changed the exam pattern for most papers of Class 12th Board Exams 2020. For the Geography paper, unlike the previous years, from 2020 will have 1-18 Ques numbers as multiple-choice questions. These MCQs will carry 1 mark each. The new pattern for Geography Board Exam 2020 will have 30 questions in total. This includes 18 MCQs, 6 questions for 3 marks each, 6 questions for 5 marks each and 2 map based questions that carry 5 marks each. To help the students int the last minute revision we have provided a list of important MCQs based on the latest exam pattern issued by CBSE.

Ques 1 Which one of the following is the main reason for male migration in India?

  1. Education
  2. Business
  3. Work and employment
  4. Marriage

Ans: c) Work and employment.

Ques 2 Which one of the following is not a Push factor?

  1. Water Shortage
  2. Medical/Educational facilities
  3. Unemployment
  4. Epidemics

Ans: Medical/Educational facilities

Ques 3 Which one of the following is not a Plantation Crop?

  1. Coffee
  2. Sugarcane
  3. Wheat
  4. Rubber

Ans: Wheat

Ques 4 Which one of the following is a land locked harbor?

  1. Vishakhapatnam
  2. Mumbai
  3. Ennor
  4. Haldia

Ans: Vishakhapatnam

Ques 5 Name the Headquarters of Northern Railway Zone of India

  1. Lucknow
  2. Kanpur
  3. New Delhi
  4. Chandigarh

Ans: New Delhi

Ques 6 South-West monsoon in India coincides with which cropping season? a. Kharif

  1. Rabi
  2. Zaid
  3. None of the above

Ans: Kharif 

Ques 7 Which of the following is/are not a factor(s) of soil formation?

  1. Soil texture
  2. Organic matter
  3. Time
  4. All of the above

Ans: Soil texture

Ques 8 What is the total percent of forest cover in the world?

  1. 26%
  2. 31%
  3. 36%
  4. 41%

Ans: 31%

Ques 9 Which one of the following group of cities have been arranged in the sequence of their ranks i.e., 1,2,3 and 4 in size ?

  1. Greater Mumbai, Bangaluru, Kolkata, Chennai.
  2. Delhi, Greater Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata.
  3. Kolkata, Greater Mumbai, Chennai, Delhi.
  4. Greater Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi, Chennai.

Ans: Greater Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi and Chennai

Ques 10 Which one of the following is the largest linguistic group of India? a. Sino – Tibetan

  1. Indo – Aryan
  2. Austric
  3. Dravidian

Ans: Indo Aryan

CBSE Class 12 Geography Syllabus 2019 - 20
 

 

