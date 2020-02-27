CBSE Class 12 Geography: Download Previous Years’ Paper (From 2019 to 2015) with Answers or Marking Scheme

CBSE Board Exams 2020 has begun and students are preparing their subjects for one last time. At this last moment, the students are advised to refer and solve previous year question papers as well as sample papers issued by the CBSE. CBSE has changed the exam pattern of most of the exams from the current session of 2019-20. The concept of MCQs has been introduced in the exam pattern. Talking about the Humanities stream, Geography is an important subject for the Humanities students. The exam pattern of this exam has also changed.

In the CBSE Class 12th History exam 2020, the question paper will have 30 questions in total. Out of 30 questions,

- Ques 1-18 will be Multiple Choice Questions

- Ques 19-22 will be short answers carrying 3 marks each

- Ques 23-28 will be long answers carrying 5 marks each

- Ques 29 & 30 will be Map-based questions carrying 5 marks each.

CBSE has also issued a sample paper based on the above pattern for the understanding of students. Click here to download.

In this article, we have also provided links to previous year question papers from the year 2019 to 2015. All these questions are solved and the marking scheme is provided with each question paper. You can refer to these articles to check your preparation level and accuracy. Solving these papers will help students gain confidence over their preparation and revision.

Year Question Paper Marking Scheme CBSE Class 12 Geography Paper - 2019 View/Download View/Download CBSE Class 12 Geography Paper - 2018 View/Download View/Download CBSE Class 12 Geography Paper - 2017 View/Download View/Download CBSE Class 12 Geography Paper - 2016 View/Download View/Download CBSE Class 12 Geography Paper - 2015 View/Download View/Download

Although the pattern for the current year has been changed and is not similar to the above-provided links the students need not worry, The type of questions that will be asked in the exam will be more or less on the same pattern. Only the assessment pattern and introduction of 1 mark MCQs are new in the changed pattern. Students can solve the above provided previous question papers for CBSE Class 12th Board Exam for Geography 2020 in the last-minute revision process.