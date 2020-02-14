CBSE Board Exam 2020: Check Sample Papers for Class 12 Hindustani Music (Melodic, Vocal, Percussion)

CBSE Board Exams 2020 for 10th & 12th are starting from tomorrow (i.e. 15 March 2020, 10:30 AM to 01:30 PM). Here, we have provided CBSE Sample Paper for 12th Hindustani Music (Melodic, Vocal, Percussion). These Sample Papers are very useful for last minute preparation and revision before the exam.

Content from CBSE Class 12 Sample Paper: Hindustani Music (Melodic Instrument)

1.Tick the correct answer

(a) In Raga Shuddha Sarang, both varieties of which swara is used

(i) Rishabh

(ii) Madhyam

(iii) Gandhar

(iv) Nishad

(b) Choose the correct descent of Raga Bhairav

(i) Sa Ni Dha Pa Ma Re Sa

(ii) Sa Ni Dha Pa Ma Ga Re Sa

(iii) Sa Ni Dha Pa Ma Ga Re Sa

(iv) Sa Ni Dha Pa Ma Ga Re Sa

(c) In Tala Dhamar, Khali falls on the beat

(i) 8th beat

(ii) 7th beat

(iii) 9th beat

(iv) 6th beat

Content from CBSE Class 12 Sample Paper: Hindustani Music (Percussion)

1. Tick (√) the correct answer

(a) Which Gharana starts the performance of Tabla with ‘Uthan’?

(i) Banaras

(ii) Delhi

(iii) Ajrada

(iv) Punjab

(b) “Dhi Kra Dhin Dha Sdha Dhin Dha“ is used in which Bandish?

(i) Peshkar

(ii) Tukda

(iii) Rela

(iv) Kayada

(c) ‘Chanti Baaj ‘ belongs to :-

(i) Delhi

(ii) Punjab

iii) Banaras

iv) Punjab

Content from CBSE Class 12 Sample Paper: Hindustani Music (Vocal)

1. (a)Tick (√) the correct answer

(a) In which Raga both the Madhyams are used

(i) Bhairav

(ii) Shuddha Sarang

(iii) Bageshri

(iv) Malkauns

(b) Correct arrangement of Vibhagas in Dhamar Tala

(i) 1 2 3 4 5 / 6 7 / 8 9 10/ 11 12 13 14

(ii) 1 2 3 4 / 5 6 7 8 / 9 10/ 11 12 13 14

(iii) 1 2 / 3 4 5 / 6 7 8 9 / 10 11 12 13 14

(iv) 1 2 3 4 5 / 6 7 8 / 9 10/ 11 12 13 14

(c) In which Ragas Komal Dha is used :

(i) Bhairav – Shuddha Sarang

(ii) Bageshri - Bhairav

(iii) Bhairav - Malkauns

(iv) Malkauns – Shuddha Sarang

