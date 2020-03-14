CBSE Syllabus for Class 12 Music - 2020 (Hindustani Music Vocal)

Get CBSE Syllabus for Class 12 Music board exam 2020. Link to access the latest sample paper of this subject is also available here.

HINDUSTANI MUSIC VOCAL (Code – 034)

Examination Structure for Assessment (2019-20) Class XII

TOTAL: 100 Marks

Theory - 30 Marks (2 Hours) and Practical - 70 Marks (25 - 30 minutes for each candidates)

Distribution of Marks

Sr. No Value Points Marks 1. Choice Raga (Vilambit and Drut Khayal) 10+5=15 2. Examiner’s Choice Ragas 10 3. One Tarana and one Dhamar with dugun and Chaugun 5+5=10 4. One Composition of Sadra or Dadra 06 5. Folk song 04 6. Identification of Ragas 05 7. Reciting the Thekas of Prescribed Talas with hand beats in Thah and Dugun and Chaugun 5+5=10 8. Tuning of Tanpura and questions regarding 5 9. Practical file 5

* Teachers will refer to the distribution of marks while examining the candidate for practical examination

HINDUSTANI MUSIC VOCAL (Code – 034) Course Structure (2019-20)

Class XII

TOTAL: 100 Marks

Theory -60 periods

Time: 02 hours, Marks – 30

1. Questions to be set with internal choice covering the entire syllabus unit wise

2. Candidate has to attempt at least one question from each unit.

No. Units No.of Periods Marks Units 1 12 1.1 Brief study of the following Alankar, Varna, Kan, Meend, Khatka, Murki, Gamak. 05 06 1.2 Brief study of the following Sadra, Dadra, Gram, Murchhana, Alap, Tana. 07 Unit 2 12 2.1 Study of the following Classification of Ragas- Anicent, Medieval and Modern 06 06 2.2 Historical development of time theory of Ragas 06 Unit 3 12 3.1 Detail study of the following I. Sangeet Ratnakar II. Sangeet Parijat 06 06 3.2 Life sketch and Cotribution of Abdul Karim Khan, Faiyaz Khan, Bade Ghulam Ali Khan, Krishna Rao Shankar Pandit 06 Unit 4 12 4.1 Description of Prescribed Talas along with Tala Notation- Thah, Dugun, Tigun and Chaugun 07 06 4.2 Study of various parts and tuning of Tanpura 05 Unit 5 12 5.1 Critical study of Prescribed Ragas along with Recognizing Ragas from phrases of Swaras and elaborating them 05 06 5.2 Writing in Notation the Compositions of Prescribed Ragas. 07

HINDUSTANI MUSIC VOCAL (Code – 034)

Class XII

Practical - 160 periods, Marks – 70