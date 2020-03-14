Search

CBSE Syllabus for Class 12 Music - 2020 (Hindustani Music Vocal)

CBSE Syllabus for Class 12 Music board exam 2020 (Hindustani Music Vocal) is available here along with other important resources.

Mar 14, 2020
CBSE 2020
CBSE 2020

Get CBSE Syllabus for Class 12 Music board exam 2020. Link to access the latest sample paper of this subject is also available here.

HINDUSTANI MUSIC VOCAL  (Code – 034)

Examination Structure for Assessment (2019-20) Class XII

TOTAL: 100 Marks

Theory - 30 Marks (2 Hours) and Practical - 70 Marks (25 - 30 minutes for each candidates)

Distribution of Marks 

Sr.

No

Value Points

Marks

1.

Choice Raga (Vilambit and Drut Khayal)

10+5=15

2.

Examiner’s Choice Ragas

10

3.

One Tarana and one Dhamar with dugun and Chaugun

5+5=10

4.

One Composition of Sadra or Dadra

06

5.

Folk song

04

6.

Identification of Ragas

05

 

 

7.

 

 

Reciting the Thekas of Prescribed Talas with hand beats in

Thah and Dugun and Chaugun

5+5=10

8.

Tuning of Tanpura and questions regarding

5

9.

Practical file

5

* Teachers will refer to the distribution of marks while examining the candidate for practical examination

HINDUSTANI MUSIC VOCAL (Code – 034) Course Structure (2019-20)

Class XII

TOTAL: 100 Marks

Theory -60 periods

Time: 02 hours, Marks – 30

1. Questions to be set with internal choice covering the entire syllabus unit wise

2. Candidate has to attempt at least one question from each unit.  

No.

Units

No.of Periods

Marks

Units 1

12

 

1.1

Brief study of the  following

Alankar, Varna, Kan, Meend, Khatka, Murki, Gamak.

05

06

1.2

Brief study of the following

Sadra, Dadra, Gram, Murchhana, Alap, Tana.

07

Unit 2

12

 

2.1

Study of the following

Classification of Ragas- Anicent, Medieval and Modern

06

06

2.2

Historical development of time theory of Ragas

06

Unit 3

12

 

3.1

Detail study of the following

I.      Sangeet Ratnakar

II.      Sangeet Parijat

06

06

3.2

Life sketch and Cotribution of Abdul Karim Khan, Faiyaz

Khan, Bade Ghulam Ali Khan, Krishna Rao Shankar

Pandit

06

Unit 4

12

 

4.1

Description of Prescribed Talas along with Tala

Notation- Thah, Dugun, Tigun and Chaugun

07

06

4.2

Study of various parts and tuning of Tanpura

05

Unit 5

12

 

5.1

Critical study of Prescribed Ragas along with

Recognizing Ragas from phrases of Swaras and elaborating them

05

06

5.2

Writing in Notation the Compositions of Prescribed

Ragas.

07

HINDUSTANI MUSIC VOCAL (Code – 034)

Class XII

Practical   - 160 periods, Marks – 70 

S.No

Topics

No. of periods

1.

Two  Vilambit Khayal with simple

elaborations and few in any two of the prescribed Ragas.

25

2.

One Drut Khyal woth simple elaboration and

few tanas in the following Rgas- Bhairav, Bagesshri, Suddha Sarng and Malkauns.

60

3.

One Tarana and one Dhamar with dugun and

chaugun in any one of the oprescribed Ragas.

15

4.

a.          One composition of Sadra or Dadra

b.         Folk song.

10

5.

Ability to recognize the Ragas from the

Phrases of swaras rendered by the examiner.

10

6.

Recitation of the Thekas of Jhaptala, Rupak,

Tilwada and Dhamar with Dugun and

Chaugun, keeping tala with hand beats.

24

7.

Knowledge of the structure and tuning of

Tanpura.

16

 

