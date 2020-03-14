CBSE Syllabus for Class 12 Music - 2020 (Hindustani Music Vocal)

Get CBSE Syllabus for Class 12 Music board exam 2020. Link to access the latest sample paper of this subject is also available here.
HINDUSTANI MUSIC VOCAL (Code – 034)
Examination Structure for Assessment (2019-20) Class XII
TOTAL: 100 Marks
Theory - 30 Marks (2 Hours) and Practical - 70 Marks (25 - 30 minutes for each candidates)
Distribution of Marks
|
Sr.
No
|
Value Points
|
Marks
|
1.
|
Choice Raga (Vilambit and Drut Khayal)
|
10+5=15
|
2.
|
Examiner’s Choice Ragas
|
10
|
3.
|
One Tarana and one Dhamar with dugun and Chaugun
|
5+5=10
|
4.
|
One Composition of Sadra or Dadra
|
06
|
5.
|
Folk song
|
04
|
6.
|
Identification of Ragas
|
05
|
7.
|
Reciting the Thekas of Prescribed Talas with hand beats in
Thah and Dugun and Chaugun
|
5+5=10
|
8.
|
Tuning of Tanpura and questions regarding
|
5
|
9.
|
Practical file
|
5
* Teachers will refer to the distribution of marks while examining the candidate for practical examination
HINDUSTANI MUSIC VOCAL (Code – 034) Course Structure (2019-20)
Class XII
TOTAL: 100 Marks
Theory -60 periods
Time: 02 hours, Marks – 30
1. Questions to be set with internal choice covering the entire syllabus unit wise
2. Candidate has to attempt at least one question from each unit.
|
No.
|
Units
|
No.of Periods
|
Marks
|
Units 1
|
12
|
|
1.1
|
Brief study of the following
Alankar, Varna, Kan, Meend, Khatka, Murki, Gamak.
|
05
|
06
|
1.2
|
Brief study of the following
Sadra, Dadra, Gram, Murchhana, Alap, Tana.
|
07
|
Unit 2
|
12
|
|
2.1
|
Study of the following
Classification of Ragas- Anicent, Medieval and Modern
|
06
|
06
|
2.2
|
Historical development of time theory of Ragas
|
06
|
Unit 3
|
12
|
|
3.1
|
Detail study of the following
I. Sangeet Ratnakar
II. Sangeet Parijat
|
06
|
06
|
3.2
|
Life sketch and Cotribution of Abdul Karim Khan, Faiyaz
Khan, Bade Ghulam Ali Khan, Krishna Rao Shankar
Pandit
|
06
|
Unit 4
|
12
|
|
4.1
|
Description of Prescribed Talas along with Tala
Notation- Thah, Dugun, Tigun and Chaugun
|
07
|
06
|
4.2
|
Study of various parts and tuning of Tanpura
|
05
|
Unit 5
|
12
|
|
5.1
|
Critical study of Prescribed Ragas along with
Recognizing Ragas from phrases of Swaras and elaborating them
|
05
|
06
|
5.2
|
Writing in Notation the Compositions of Prescribed
Ragas.
|
07
HINDUSTANI MUSIC VOCAL (Code – 034)
Class XII
Practical - 160 periods, Marks – 70
|
S.No
|
Topics
|
No. of periods
|
1.
|
Two Vilambit Khayal with simple
elaborations and few in any two of the prescribed Ragas.
|
25
|
2.
|
One Drut Khyal woth simple elaboration and
few tanas in the following Rgas- Bhairav, Bagesshri, Suddha Sarng and Malkauns.
|
60
|
3.
|
One Tarana and one Dhamar with dugun and
chaugun in any one of the oprescribed Ragas.
|
15
|
4.
|
a. One composition of Sadra or Dadra
b. Folk song.
|
10
|
5.
|
Ability to recognize the Ragas from the
Phrases of swaras rendered by the examiner.
|
10
|
6.
|
Recitation of the Thekas of Jhaptala, Rupak,
Tilwada and Dhamar with Dugun and
Chaugun, keeping tala with hand beats.
|
24
|
7.
|
Knowledge of the structure and tuning of
Tanpura.
|
16