CBSE Class 12 Sanskrit Previous Year Question Papers PDF Download

CBSE Sanskrit Previous Year Question Paper Class 12 : Sanskrit is an optional subject in CBSE class 12 that students of all streams can choose to study. Sanskrit can appear be difficult on the surface, but like all languages exams it is a scoring subject. Check Sanskrit Core and Sanskrit Elective Previous Year Question Papers for Class 12 in PDF format here.

CBSE Sanskrit Previous Year Question Paper Class 12: 2023 is almost here and with it arrive the CBSE class 12 board exams. Most students are busy giving the pre-board exams, putting the finishing touches to their preparation and gearing up for revising the syllabus.

While the important main subjects carry more significance and demand more hard work, it’s the language exams that often yield the best results.

Sanskrit is an optional subject in CBSE class 12 that students of all streams can choose to study. Sanskrit is an ancient language of India that is culturally and historically significant. It can be challenging to learn. However, for those who are well-versed in an Indian native language like Hindi and solve previous year papers, learning Sanskrit will be a piece of cake. On that note, we bring you Sanskrit previous year question papers of class 12 in PDF format.

Sanskrit in CBSE class 12 is further divided in two courses - Sanskrit core (Code: 322) and Sanskrit Elective (Code: 022). We have covered the previous year papers and updated syllabus of both CBSE class 12 Sanskrit Core and Sanskrit Elective.

CBSE Previous Year Question Papers for Class 12 Sanskrit

Check the CBSE Previous Year Question Papers for Class 12 Sanskrit Core and Sanskrit Elective Below In PDF Format

Importance of the Sanskrit Question Paper for the CBSE Class 12 Students

Sanskrit is a subject which looks difficult on the surface, but is quite easy to understand, especially for speakers of Indian languages like Hindi. Sanskrit can get confusing at times and students end up making silly mistakes.

But solving previous year papers can gives a feel of the actual exam and helps figure out the best way to attempt the exam to score good marks.

Why should one solve Sanskrit Previous Year’s Question Papers?

Sanskrit exam tests students’ reading skills, comprehension, memory, grammar and understanding of the literature. Sanskrit can get overwhelming at times but solving previous year papers is the best way relax yourself and boost confidence so you perform well in the CBSE class 12 board exams.

Going through the marking scheme and sample papers also gives an idea of the length of the exam. This can help students prepare accordingly and not exceed or fall short of the word limit.

CBSE Class 12 Sanskrit Syllabus (2022-23)

CBSE class 12 Sanskrit syllabus is a combination of literature, poetry, comprehension, grammar, translation and creative writing. Students have to analyze works of some of the greatest authors of the Sanskrit language and also write letters and paragraphs. There is only one book prescribed for Sanskrit core, namely Bhaswati.

You can check the CBSE Sanskrit Core (322) class 12 syllabus and unit-wise weightage below.

CBSE Class 12 Sanskrit Core syllabus 2022-23: Download in PDF

Sanskrit Elective (022) is a literature focused course that is easier than Sanskrit core and can be opted by all students in CBSE class 12. The recommended books for Sanskrit elective is Shaswati. The CBSE class 12 Sanskrit elective syllabus is given below.

CBSE Class 12 Sanskrit Elective syllabus 2022-23: Get the full PDF

