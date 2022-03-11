CBSE Class 9 English Sample Paper with Solution for Term 2 Exam 2022: Solve Questions by Experts for Full Marks

Check CBSE Class 9 English Sample Paper by exam experts to prepare for the Term 2 Exam 2022. Solve the paper to score full marks in exam. Check solution to know right answers to all questions in sample paper.

CBSE Class 9 English Sample Paper provided below is set by the exam experts according to the latest pattern and reduced syllabus for Term 2. This sample paper will help students know the format, weightage and number of questions for CBSE Class 9 Term 2 Exam 2022. Students can also get an idea about the difficulty level of the paper and prepare accordingly for the exam. The sample paper solution is also provided below so that students can check the right answers to all questions and correct their mistakes if any. Both the sample paper and its solutions can be downloaded in PDF from the links mentioned at the end of the article.

Check CBSE Class 9 English Sample Paper for Term 2 Exam 2022 below:

Time: 90 Minutes

M.M. 40

General Instructions

1. The question paper is divided into three parts

Section-A Reading (10 Marks)

Section B Writing& Grammar (10 Marks)

Section-C Literature (20 Marks)

2. All questions are compulsory.

3. Internal choices have been provided in some questions.

4. Read each question carefully and follow the instructions.

Section A

(Reading) 10 Marks

Q.1.Read the passage given below: (05 Marks)

I.Sustainable development is an organizing principle for meeting human development goals while simultaneously sustaining the ability of natural systems to provide the natural resources and ecosystem services which the economy and society depend on. Sustainable development can be defined as the practice of maintaining the productivity by replacing resources used with resources of equal or greater value without degrading or endangering natural biotic systems. Sustainability

science is the study of the concepts of sustainable development and environmental science. There is an emphasis on the present generations' responsibility to regenerate, maintain and improve planetary resources for use by future generations.

II.Sustainability goals, such as the current UN-level Sustainable Development Goals, address the global challenges, including poverty, inequality, climate change, environmental degradation, peace, and justice. Sustainable development can be thought of in terms of three spheres, dimensions, domains or pillars: the environment, the economy and society. The three-sphere framework was initially proposed by the economist Rene Passet in 1979. It has also been worded as economic, environmental and social" or "ecology, economy and equity". This has been expanded by some authors to include a fourth pillar of culture, institutions or governance.

III.The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) or Global Goals are a collection of 17 interlinked global goals designed to be a "blueprint to achieve a better and more sustainable future for all". The SDGs were set up in 2015 by the United Nations General Assembly and are intended to be achieved by the year 2030. They are included in a UN Resolution called the 2030 Agenda or what is colloquially known as Agenda 2030. The SDGs were developed in the Post-2015 Development Agenda as the future global development framework to succeed the Millennium Development Goals which ended in 2015. The 17 SDGs are: (1) No Poverty, (2) Zero Hunger, (3) Good Health and Well-being, (4) Quality Education, (5) Gender Equality, (6) Clean Water and Sanitation, (7) Affordable and Clean Energy, (8) Decent Work and Economic Growth, (9) Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure, (10) Reducing Inequality, (11) Sustainable Cities and Communities, (12) Responsible Consumption and Production, (13) Climate Action, (14) Life Below Water, (15) Life On Land, (16) Peace, Justice, and Strong Institutions, (17) Partnerships for the Goals.

IV.Though the goals are broad and interdependent, two years later (6 July 2017) the SDGs were made more actionable" by a UN Resolution adopted by the General Assembly. The resolution identifies specific targets for each goal, along with indicators that are being used to measure progress toward each target. The year by which the target is meant to be achieved is usually between 2020 and 2030. For some of the targets, no end date is given. To facilitate monitoring, a variety of tools exist to track and visualize progress towards the goals. The intention is to make data more available and easily understood. For example, the online publication SDG Tracker, launched in June 2018, presents available data across all indicators. The SDGs pay attention to multiple cross-cutting issues, like gender equity, education, and culture. There were serious impacts and implications of the COVID-19 pandemic on all 17 SDGs in the year 2020.

Based on your understanding of the passage, answer ANY FIVE questions from the six given below.

(i)According to the extract, in what way is sustainable development interconnected to economy and society?

(ii)How can the present generation ensure access to these natural resources for the future generations?

(iii)The three-sphere framework dimensions, domains or pillars had an addition of a fourth sphere, which is:

(iv)The year 2030 has been earmarked by UN as 2030 Agenda because………

(v)"Children must be taught how to think and not what to think "By Margaret Mead. Which SDG do you think corresponds to this quote?

(vi)There were serious impacts and implications of the COVID-19 pandemic on all 17 SDGs in the year 2020. What does the word implications stand for in this context?

Q.2Read the following passage carefully: (Case Based Factual Passage) (05 Marks)

CLIMATE CHANGE

Climate change has emerged as one of the main environmental challenges facing the world today. As a result of climate change, the global mean temperature is estimated to increase between 1.4 and 5.8 °C (centigrade) by 2100. This unprecedented increase is expected to have a severe impact on the global hydrological system, ecosystem, sea level, crop production and related processes. The impact would be particularly severe in the tropical areas, which mainly consist of developing countries, including India, warned the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.

Like any other country, India too would be hit by temperature variations, like its adverse impact on agriculture and food production, water resources, forest and biodiversity, health and coastal management. This is in addition to the stress on the ecological and socio-economic systems that are already facing tremendous pressures due to rapid industrialisation, urbanisation and unscientific economic development.

Though global efforts are afoot to mitigate the impact of climate change and global warming, especially after the 2015 Paris Summit", the division still exists among the rich nations on its contributions to such efforts.

The ability of nations and their populations to tide over the crisis depends on their resourcefulness. While the wealthy could find funds for a retreat to safety, temporary accommodation and relocation, the poor might not be able to evacuate. Access to food, water and housing or energy might not be available or affordable to them. Those responsible for climate change are relatively insulated from its impacts, while those affected face greater adversities with limited resources.

The global organization Oxfam says, the world's richest 10% cause 50% of emissions and they claim over half of the world's wealth. Conversely, the poorest 50% of the population contribute roughly about 10% of global emissions and receive only about 8% of global income.

On the micro-level the impact of global warming and climate change on agriculture and healthcare greatly affects the poor, who do not have the wherewithal to survive its impacts.

Poor nations would have to bear the most severe impacts of climate change, as their dependence on agriculture and therefore, vulnerability to extreme heat is higher than rich nations.

* The Paris Agreement united almost all the world's nations-for the first time-in a single agreement on cutting the greenhouse gas emissions which are causing global warming. World is off track to meet Paris Agreement climate target.

On the basis of your understanding of the passage, answer ANY FIVE questions from the six given below.

(i)The contributions of the poor towards global emissions is...

(ii)Those responsible for climate change are insulated from its impacts because...

(iii)The stress faced by our ecological and socio economic system other than the climate change is..

(iv)Net zero emissions mean...

(v)What effect of Climate Change is being faced by India?

(vi) Identify the word from the passage which means the same as "Never before seen, done, or experienced."

Section B

Writing and Grammar (10 Marks)

Q.3.Attempt ANY ONE from (i) and (ii). (05 Marks)

(i) You saw a girl working as a maid while going to your school today. Write a diary entry, expressing your views on child labour. Write this diary entry in about 100-150 words.

(ii) One day you dreamt that you became invisible. Write a short story based on your dream taking help from the points given below:

Shopping without using any money---watch movies--- travel the whole world without ticket---visit famous places- meet famous people--- disclose the planning and secrets of terrorists to police help them to nab the most dreaded terrorist of the world rewarded a cash prize of one crore.

Q4.Below you can see a cartoon. Complete the following paragraph reporting what happened in the cartoon. Write the answers in your answer sheet against the correct blank number. (1*3 Marks)

The teacher asked Akash (a) _________. Akash replied respectfully that he had had a toothache. When the teacher further asked (b) _________. Akash replied he did not know as (c)_________.

Q.5.Rearrange the following words and phrases to form meaningful sentences. Write the corrected sentences in your answer sheets. The first one has been done for you. (1*2 Marks)

Example: the /of/plight/Tanzanians/would/like/know/the/you/about/to

Would you like to know about the plight of the Tanzanians?

(i) Africa/in/Tanzanians/literacy rate/the/have/hightest

(ii) read/hardly/have/to/they/anything/but

Section C

Literature (20 Marks)

Q.6.Answer ANY SIX questions in 30-40 words each. (2*6 Marks)

(i) What was Jerome's real intention when he offered to pack?

(ii) Was Bruno a loving and playful pet? Why, then did he have to be sent away?

(iii) How does the poet suggest that all people on earth are the same?

(iv) Can a "simple jab of the knife" kill a tree? Why not?

(v) How did Prashant help the villagers?

(vi) What is Behrman's masterpiece? What makes Sue say so?

(vii)What gestures of his schoolmates touched the author's heart in 'A House is Not A Home'.

Q.7 Answer ANY TWO of the following in about 120 words each. (4*2 Marks)

(i) The Beggar has a beautiful message. It is that one can make one's life a happy journey through work only. Describe how the author demonstrates this simple principal.

(ii) After reading about Santosh Yadav and Maria Sharapova, would you say that some people are born great or do you think that it is the hard work which makes the person great?

(iii) How did Gerrard outwit the Intruder and save himself?

Download sample paper and solution (marking scheme) from the following links:

