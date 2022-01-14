CBSE Class 9th German Term 2 Syllabus 2021-22 Available Here in PDF: Download Now!

Check here CBSE Class 9th German Syllabus 2021-22 for Term 2. Download the revised CBSE Class 9 German Syllabus to know the complete course structure prescribed for Term 2 (2021-22). This syllabus also mentions the marking scheme that will be followed in CBSE Class 9 German Term 2 Exam 2022. Thus, students must analyse the full syllabus and make their exam preparation strategy according to the details mentioned in the syllabus.
CBSE Class 9 German (Code - 020) Syllabus 2021-22 for Term 2:
Assessment Scheme for Class IX
Term 2: (Subjective) 50% Weightage - 50 Marks
SECTION A: Reading comprehension (10 marks)
Unseen Comprehension (short answers) - 10 marks
SECTION B: Writing Skills (5 marks)
Based on stimulus, compose an E-Mail/ SMS /Dialogue(50-80 words) - 5 marks
SECTION C: Applied Grammar(Any 3 topics) (15 marks)
1. Fixed prepositions with verbs - 5 marks
2. Question word “Wo(r)”+ Preposition, Pronouns “da(r)”+ Preposition - 5 marks
3. Subordinate clauses (wӓhrend, bevor) - 5 marks
4. Article and nouns in Genitive - 5 marks
SECTION D: Textbook (10 marks)
Completing a seen passage with the vocabulary provided - 5 marks
Seen Comprehension (short answers) - 5 marks
SECTION E: Internal Assessment (10 marks)
- Periodic Assessment - 2.5 marks
- Multiple Assessment - 2.5 marks
- Portfolio Assessment - 2.5 marks
- Listening & Speaking - 2.5 marks
NOTE: The Question Paper has to include 33% internal choice.
Prescribed Text Book: Beste Freunde B 1.1 (Lessons 1-4)
(Hueber Publications, Published in India by Goyal Publishers)
Suggested References:
Team Deutsch 2/1
Planet 2
Ping Pong 2
DVD- Wir Live
Langenscheidt Euro Dictionary K.M. Sharma;
German-Hindi/ Hindi- German Dictionary. Rachna Publishing House
