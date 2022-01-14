CBSE Class 9th German Term 2 Syllabus 2021-22 Available Here in PDF: Download Now!

Download CBSE Class 9th German Term 2 Syllabus 2021-22 to know course content and marking scheme of German paper for CBSE Class 9 Term 2 Exam 2022.

CBSE Class 9th German Syllabus 2021-22 for Term 2

CBSE Class 9 German (Code - 020) Syllabus 2021-22 for Term 2:

Assessment Scheme for Class IX

Term 2: (Subjective) 50% Weightage - 50 Marks

SECTION A: Reading comprehension (10 marks)

Unseen Comprehension (short answers) - 10 marks

SECTION B: Writing Skills (5 marks)

Based on stimulus, compose an E-Mail/ SMS /Dialogue(50-80 words) - 5 marks

SECTION C: Applied Grammar(Any 3 topics) (15 marks)

1. Fixed prepositions with verbs - 5 marks

2. Question word “Wo(r)”+ Preposition, Pronouns “da(r)”+ Preposition - 5 marks

3. Subordinate clauses (wӓhrend, bevor) - 5 marks

4. Article and nouns in Genitive - 5 marks

SECTION D: Textbook (10 marks)

Completing a seen passage with the vocabulary provided - 5 marks

Seen Comprehension (short answers) - 5 marks

SECTION E: Internal Assessment (10 marks)

Periodic Assessment - 2.5 marks

Multiple Assessment - 2.5 marks

Portfolio Assessment - 2.5 marks

Listening & Speaking - 2.5 marks

NOTE: The Question Paper has to include 33% internal choice.

Prescribed Text Book: Beste Freunde B 1.1 (Lessons 1-4)

(Hueber Publications, Published in India by Goyal Publishers)

Suggested References:

Team Deutsch 2/1

Planet 2

Ping Pong 2

DVD- Wir Live

Langenscheidt Euro Dictionary K.M. Sharma;

German-Hindi/ Hindi- German Dictionary. Rachna Publishing House

