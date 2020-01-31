CBSE Class 9th Mathematics Solved Practice Paper for Annual Exam 2020

Download CBSE Class 9 Maths Practice Paper to know the pattern of questions that will appear in the annual examinations for class 9. This CBSE practice paper has been exclusively prepared by the subject experts according to the latest question paper format as suggested by CBSE in Class 9 Maths Syllabus 2019-2020. Under the latest format, 25% of the questions in CBSE Class 9 Maths question paper will be of objective type. This means, out of 80 marks, 20 marks will be allotted to the objective type questions which may include multiple choice type questions or very short answer type questions carrying 1 mark each.

Format of the CBSE Class 9 Maths Practice Paper is as follows:

The question paper comprises 40 questions divided into four sections, A, B, C and D.

All questions are compulsory.

Question number 1 to 20 in Section-A are multiple choice type questions carrying one mark each.

Question number 21 to 26 in Section-B are very short answer type questions carrying 2 marks each.

Question number 27 to 34 in Section-C are short answer type questions carrying 3 marks each.

Question number 35 to 40 in Section-D are long answer type questions carrying 4 marks each.

This CBSE practice paper contains a set of important questions from class 9 Maths and is a perfect source for intensive practice of conceptual problems. All the questions are provided with thorough solutions. Students must solve this CBSE Maths practice paper to familiarise with the important questions and assess their preparation level for the upcoming CBSE Class 9th Maths Exam 2020.

To download the complete practice paper, click on the link given below:

Note: Design of this practice paper is entirely based on the format suggested by CBSE board. However, the question paper design may vary for students of different schools as the papers are set internally by the schools.

To get more of such useful articles for preparation of CBSE Examinations, visit jagranjosh.com/cbse.