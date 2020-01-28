CBSE Class 9th Maths Exam Pattern 2020: Question Paper Blueprint, Marking Scheme & Unit-Wise Weightage

CBSE Class 9th students must be preparing for their annual exams which will be held in 2020. All the students want to score good marks in their annual exams so that they may enter their board class all confidently and with full enthusiasm. For this students need to prepare for their upcoming annual exams in a planned and organised manner. They must have the right strategy so that they don’t miss any chance to score maximum marks in the exams.

Mathematics, for class 9 students, can be a little difficult subject to score good marks however, if they prepare methodically then they can easily obtain more than 90 marks in their Maths exam. Here, knowing the examination pattern can play a crucial role in planning the effective preparations for the exam. With the examination pattern, you get to know the scheme of assessment and format of question paper which are quite essential to structure the right plan for the exam preparation. We are providing here all the details of CBSE Class 9 Maths Examination Pattern which will help you plan your preparations for best results.

CBSE Class 9 Maths Examination Pattern 2020

CBSE Class 9 Maths Exam is of 100 marks out of which 80 marks are assigned to the theory paper and rest 20 marks are kept for internal assessment. Internal assessment will comprise following learning activities:

(i) Pen Paper Test and Multiple Assessment = 5+5 = 10 Marks

(ii) Portfolio = 05 Marks

(iii) Lab Practical (Lab activities to be done from the prescribed books) = 05 Marks

CBSE Class 9 Maths Unit-Wise Weightage

Class 9 Maths question paper in the annual exams will be prepared according to the unit-wise weightage distribution as prescribed by CBSE in the Class 9 Maths Syllabus for the current session. Below is given the list of units with their weightage for the annual exam 2020:

Units Unit Name Marks I NUMBER SYSTEMS 08 II ALGEBRA 17 III COORDINATE GEOMETRY 04 IV GEOMETRY 28 V MENSURATION 13 VI STATISTICS & PROBABILTY 10 Total 80

Students should first prepare the units carrying more weightage and then move on to those with lower weightage. This ensures that they cover the important part first which enhances their confidence to perform well in the exam.

CBSE Class 9th Mathematics Question Paper format and Blue Print for Annual Exam 2020

Question paper format includes the type of questions and marks distribution in paper. This year, CBSE has made certain changes in the format of class 9 Maths question paper. According to the latest pattern, 25% of the questions in paper will be of objective type. Also the total number of question in paper is increased from 30 to 40.

CBSE Class 9 Maths question paper design will be as per the following scheme:

The Maths question paper will comprise of a total of total 40 questions divided into four sections, viz., A, B, C and D.

Section A will contain 20 questions of 1 mark each.

Section B will contain 6 questions of 2 marks each.

Section C will contain 8 questions of 3 marks each.

Section D will contain 6 questions of 4 marks each.

Objective type questions may be asked in different formats like multiple choice type, fill in the blanks and short answer type questions. To prepare for all such questions, students must read the concepts given in the Class 9 Maths NCERT Book.

CBSE Blueprint for Class 9 Maths Question Paper 2020

To get an idea about the type and nature of questions to be asked in the Class 9 Maths Paper 2020, students should check the blueprint of the same which is as follows:

Preparing according to the latest format and assessment scheme will definitely increase your chances to score high in the CBSE Class 9 Maths Exam 2020. This will ultimately rise your aggregated score and bring you the best results before you enter class 10, the first important phase in a student’s life.

