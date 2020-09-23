CBSE Class 12 Compartment Exam 2020: Check Previous Year Papers of Informatics Practices (IP) Compartment Exams

CBSE: CBSE Class 12 Informatics Practices (IP) compartment exam 2020 is scheduled to be held on 29 September 2020. Students preparing for the 12th Informatics Practices (IP) compartment paper are advised to practice from previous year papers to score well in the exam. In this article, we have provided links to previous year question papers from the year 2019 to 2017. You can refer to these articles to check your preparation level.

Students should use these question papers to test themselves and check whether they are prepared completely for the board exam or not. They should solve the questions in the given time duration, which will help to manage their timings during the final exam.

CBSE Class 12 Informatics Practices (IP) Board Exam 2020: Download Previous Years’ Paper (2019-2015) with Marking Scheme

CBSE Compartment Exam 2020: Previous Year Papers of Informatics Practices (IP) Compartment Exams

Year Question Paper CBSE Class 12 Informatics Practices (IP) Compartment Paper - 2019 View/ Download CBSE Class 12 Informatics Practices (IP) Compartment Paper - 2018 Not Available CBSE Class 12 Informatics Practices (IP) Compartment Paper - 2017 View/ Download

While the format of the current year has been changed and is not similar to the above-provided links the students should not worry, The type of questions that will be asked in the exam will be from the same syllabus. Students can solve the above provided previous question papers for the CBSE Class 12th Compartment Exam for Informatics Practices 2020 to prepare for the exam.

CBSE Class 12th Previous years’ compartment question paper will help the student to know the weightage of marks carried by each chapter. Based on that students can prepare for the exam, by preparing the important chapter which has more weightage. CBSE had published Sample Paper for the Class 12 IP board exam 2020. Students preparing for CBSE Class 12 IP compartment exam 2020 must solve this Sample Paper to know the latest Marking Scheme and revise their weak topics one last time.











