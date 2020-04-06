CBSE Class 12 Informatics Practices (IP) Board Exam 2020: Download Previous Years’ Paper (2019-2015) with Answers or Marking Scheme

CBSE Class 12th Informatics Practices (IP) exam 2020 has been postponed by CBSE until further notification is released on the new exam date. With undefined time spare with the students, it is suggested that the students should utilize this time period to prepare well for the board exam. Previous years’ papers can prove to be of great help as you can solve these papers to evaluate your progress and preparation.

We have given links to the previous year's question papers from 2019 through 2015 in this article. Each question paper is given with the marking scheme and can be downloaded through the links.

As per the latest sample paper issued by the CBSE, the exam paper will be divided into 4 sections:

Section A comprises of questions (1 and 2)

(i) Question 1 comprises Data Handling-2(DH-2) (Series, Numpy)

(ii) Question 2 comprises of question from Data Handling -2 (DH-2) (Data Frames and

its operations)

Section B comprises of questions from Basic Software Engineering.

Section C comprises of questions from Data Management-2 (DM-2)

Section D comprises of questions from Society, Law, and Ethics-2 (SLE-2)

From the current year, CBSE has also introduced 1 mark MCQs in the new exam pattern. Look at this example for reference:

Ques: ________ method in Pandas can be used to change the index of

rows and columns of a Series or Dataframe :

(i) rename()

(ii) reindex()

(iii) reframe()

(iv) none of the above

While the format of the current year has been changed and is not similar to the above-provided links the students should not worry, The type of questions that will be asked in the exam will be from the same syllabus. Students can solve the above provided previous question papers for CBSE Class 12th Board Exam for Informatics Practices 2020 to prepare for the rescheduled exam.

Download CBSE Class 12 IP Sample Paper 2020: PDF (New)

Download CBSE Class 12 IP Marking Scheme 2020: PDF (New)



