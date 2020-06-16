CBSE's Teacher Awards: Board Is Inviting Applications - Check Eligibility & Other Details

CBSE: The Central Board of Secondary Education gives awards to selected teachers & principles on the occasion of Teacher's Day (5th September), every year. Now CBSE is inviting online applications for the award from teachers & principles for the year 2019 (to be given on 5th September 2020). This year, each award consists of a merit certificate & a cash prize of ₹50,000/-. ‘Teacher Awards’ is instituted by CBSE under the aegis of MHRD (Ministry of Human Resource Development). Today CBSE has released a notification on its official website with complete details. As per the notification, to honor both outstanding teachers & principals, awards in different categories have been introduced.

The number of awards in each category is given below

Total Number of Awards: 61

1. Primary Primary Teacher: 5

2. Middle Middle Teacher: 5

3. Secondary Language Teacher: 2

4. Secondary Science Teacher: 2

5. Secondary Social Science Teacher: 2

6. Secondary Mathematics Teacher: 2

7. Secondary Physical Education Teacher: 1

8. Secondary IT Teacher: 1

9. Secondary Vocational Subject Teacher: 1

10. Sr. Secondary Language Teacher: 2

11. Sr. Secondary Science Teacher (Physics, Chemistry, Biology): 1+1+1=3

12. Sr. Secondary Mathematics Teacher: 1

13. Sr. Secondary Commerce Teacher (Business Studies, Accountancy, Economics): 1+1+1=3

14. Sr. Secondary Humanities Teacher (Sociology /Political Science/Geography/History/Psychology/Legal Studies): 3

15. Sr. Secondary Physical Education Teacher: 1

16. Sr. Secondary IT Teacher: 1

17. Sr. Secondary Vocational Subject Teacher: 1

Special Awards

18. Performing Arts (Music/Dance) Teacher: 1

19. Fine Arts Teacher: 1

20. Special Educator (from all categories): 2

21. School Counsellor: 1

22. School Librarian: 1

23. Best Resource Person for CBSE CBPs: 2

24 Middle Leaders - Vice Principal/Coordinator: 2

25 Principal - School Principal: 15

For complete detail download official notification from here.

