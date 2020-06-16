CBSE's Teacher Awards: Board Is Inviting Applications - Check Eligibility & Other Details

CBSE: The Central Board of Secondary Education gives awards to selected teachers & principles on the occasion of Teacher's Day (5th September), every year. Now CBSE is inviting online applications for the award from teachers & principles for the year 2019 (to be given on 5th September 2020). This year, each award consists of a merit certificate & a cash prize of ₹50,000/-. ‘Teacher Awards’ is instituted by CBSE under the aegis of MHRD (Ministry of Human Resource Development). Today CBSE has released a notification on its official website with complete details. As per the notification, to honor both outstanding teachers & principals, awards in different categories have been introduced.
CBSE Board Exam 2020: Parents Filed Petition in Supreme Court Against CBSE's Decision to Conduct Remaining Papers in July!
The number of awards in each category is given below
Total Number of Awards: 61
1. Primary Primary Teacher: 5
2. Middle Middle Teacher: 5
3. Secondary Language Teacher: 2
4. Secondary Science Teacher: 2
5. Secondary Social Science Teacher: 2
6. Secondary Mathematics Teacher: 2
7. Secondary Physical Education Teacher: 1
8. Secondary IT Teacher: 1
9. Secondary Vocational Subject Teacher: 1
10. Sr. Secondary Language Teacher: 2
11. Sr. Secondary Science Teacher (Physics, Chemistry, Biology): 1+1+1=3
12. Sr. Secondary Mathematics Teacher: 1
13. Sr. Secondary Commerce Teacher (Business Studies, Accountancy, Economics): 1+1+1=3
14. Sr. Secondary Humanities Teacher (Sociology /Political Science/Geography/History/Psychology/Legal Studies): 3
15. Sr. Secondary Physical Education Teacher: 1
16. Sr. Secondary IT Teacher: 1
17. Sr. Secondary Vocational Subject Teacher: 1
Special Awards
18. Performing Arts (Music/Dance) Teacher: 1
19. Fine Arts Teacher: 1
20. Special Educator (from all categories): 2
21. School Counsellor: 1
22. School Librarian: 1
23. Best Resource Person for CBSE CBPs: 2
24 Middle Leaders - Vice Principal/Coordinator: 2
25 Principal - School Principal: 15
Here is the important portion from the notification released by the Central Board of Secondary Education.
For complete detail download official notification from here.
CBSE Board Exam 2020: Maximum Parents Want Remaining Papers To Be Cancelled, Here's The Result Of Jagran Josh's Poll On Facebook & Twitter