CBSE Board Exam 2020: Here's The Result Of Jagran Josh's Poll On Facebook & Twitter, Maximum Parents Want Remaining Papers To Be Cancelled

CBSE: While a few parents filed a petition in the Supreme Court to cancel the remaining papers of CBSE board exams 2020 during COVID-19 pandemic, others are raising their concern on social media platforms like Facebook & Twitter. Most of the concerns raised by parents are related to the safety of their wards. Recently, Jagran Josh also conducted a poll on whether the remaining papers of CBSE board exams 2020 should be conducted? The result is finally out and more than 50% of the parents want these papers to be scrapped. Many parents want that marks of the remaining papers should be allotted on the basis of internal assessment.

With an increasing number of positive cases of COVID-19, most of the parents feared that the condition will be worse in July. They also fear that their wards may contract the virus and might further spread to the other family members. Earlier we posted a news story on Facebook where many parents raised their concerns about the safety of their children.

When someone will check the comments on the above post that many parents are worried about the safety of their children. Although the government has taken many steps to ensure safety of children, parents are still not satisfied. Here are some of the steps taken by the government to ensure safety of the children.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has increased the number of examination centres from 3,000 to 15,000 so that social distancing norms will be rigorously followed to avoid spreading of novel coronavirus.

Recently, students who have moved to other districts (other than the district of their CBSE examination centres) were allowed to opt for examination centres in their hometown.

