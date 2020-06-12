CBSE Board Exam 2020: Petition Filed in Supreme Court Against CBSE's Decision to Conduct Remaining Papers in July!

CBSE: A petition has been filed against CBSE’s decision to conduct remaining papers of CBSE board exam 2020 during COVID-19 pandemic for the reason that students get exposed to the virus. Several media houses reported that the parents demanded that all the pending papers must be scrapped and CBSE Result 2020 should be published based on marks scored by internal assessment.

The petition states that conducting CBSE board exams in July may risk the lives of thousands of students as the number of coronavirus cases is suspected to be at peak during that period. The petition also states that the number of CBSE examination centres have been increased to 15,000 from 3,000 and it is not a feasible exercise to ensure all safety measures at every centre.

The petition further states that a larger chunk of the population could be asymptotic and students might also become carriers of the novel coronavirus and can infect other people and their family members.

The petition also pointed out that the decision to conduct CBSE board exams is arbitrary and discriminatory as papers are cancelled in CBSE Schools outside India. Some state boards have also cancelled the 10th & 12th board exams. The petition also states that reputed educational institutions like IITs & Delhi University are not conducting exams.

CBSE has planned to conduct pending papers of CBSE 10th & 12th board exams 2020 from 1st July to 15th July at 15,000 examination centres all over India. The new date sheet of rescheduled CBSE board exams have also been released recently. The board has also released detailed guidelines for students who wish to change their examination centres to their home districts.

