CBSE Board Exam 2020: Supreme Court Asks Board To Take A Decision On Pending Papers By 23 June - Check Updates

CBSE: The Supreme Court of India today asked the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to decide on pending papers of CBSE board exams 2020 till 23rd June 2020 (Tuesday) after conferring with allies. As per the media reports, the hearing of the plea in SC for the scrapping of pending papers of CBSE board exams 2020 is on 23rd June 2020.

Today, the Supreme Court told CBSE to analyze all the situations and check whether pending papers of CBSE board exams 2020 can be scrapped and marks can be given based on internal assessment.

Recently, a few parents filed a plea in the Supreme Court against the board's decision to conduct pending papers of CBSE board exams during COVID-19 pandemic. Through the plea, parents are demanding that pending papers of CBSE board exams 2020 should be scrapped and marks in those subjects should be given based on internal assessment. Through the plea, it has been pointed out that CBSE has already scraped papers in foreign countries and is not applying the same standards in India. Parents also fear that the number of cases will be at its peak in July and will pose a great risk to the life of students as well as their family members.

CBSE has recently released the new CBSE date sheet for pending papers of CBSE board exams 2020 and as per the new date sheet, exams are scheduled from 1sy July to 15th July. Many steps have been taken to ensure safety of students but most of the parents are not satisfied with the safety measures.

