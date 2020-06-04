CBSE 2020: Tentative Dates for Class 10th Result Declaration, Marks Verification & Latest Updates

CBSE: Check tentative dates for important events such as CBSE Result 2020 declaration, CBSE Marks Verification & other important CBSE updates for 10th & 12th students. Many students are waiting for their CBSE Class 10 Result 2020 and often come with queries related to CBSE Class 10th Result & Date Sheet (students of North-East Delhi). In this article, we have provided links to all the latest articles. Mostly related CBSE 10th Result 2020 declaration, CBSE 10th Date Sheet 2020, CBSE Copy Checking Process and more.

CBSE 10th Board Exam 2020/CBSE 10 Result 2020 Important Dates (Some dates are tentative) CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2020 ⇒ 15th February to 20th March 2020 (Some papers in some places postponed) ⇒ 1st July to 15th July 2020 CBSE Result 2020 Release Date ⇒(Expected) First week of August Verification of Marks ⇒ Usually, the process starts 2-3 days after the declaration of CBSE 10th Result 2020 Last date to apply for CBSE Marks Verification 2020 ⇒ Usually window open for 5 days Request for obtaining photocopy of evaluated CBSE answer booklets ⇒ Usually 15-17 days after marks verification process Check Last Years’ Schedule Request for Re-Evaluation ⇒ Usually starts 2 weeks after obtaining photocopy of answer books

⇒ As per the latest updates, decision on reopening of CBSE Schools & other educational institutions like coaching, universities and colleges will be taken in July. For complete details check out the article below.

⇒ CBSE Evaluation Process is on the right track. As per media reports, 50% of work is over and CBSE 10th & 12th Result 2020 might be declared in the first week of August.

⇒To help students, recently CBSE resumed its Tele-Counselling Service for the 4th time. The complete details about this story can be found in the link given below

