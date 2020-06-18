Cancel Pending Papers of CBSE Board Exams 2020: Manish Sisodia to HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal

CBSE Board Exams 2020: Manish Sisodia (Delhi Education Minister) wrote to Ramesh Pokhriyal (Minister of Human Resource Development) and requested him to cancel pending papers of CBSE 10th & 12th board exams 2020 which are scheduled from 1st July 2020 to 15th July 2020. Mentioning skyrocketing cases on COVID-19 cases in Delhi-NCR, this is the second time he is making such a request to the HRD Minister. He has already made a similar request in April.

Supreme Court On CBSE Board Exams 2020: SC Asks Board To Consider Scrapping Of Pending Papers & Publish Marks Based On Internal Assessment, Hearing On Plea Filed By Parents On 23rd June - Check Update

In his letter, he pointed out that conducting papers in such an uncertain and anxiety-prone situation would not be fair to students. In the context of Delhi, he mentioned it would be extremely difficult to conduct the exams. He also pointed out that there are 44,688 confirmed COVID-19 positive cases and the daily number is increasing day by day. He also said that the number of cases will be 5.5 lakh by July 31 and in this situation if a candidate or someone in a family tests positive, he or she will have to skip the exam causing further distress.

CBSE Board Exam 2020: Parents Filed Petition in Supreme Court Against CBSE's Decision to Conduct Remaining Papers in July!

He also mentioned that scheduled CBSE board exams 2020 for 19 subjects should not be conducted in the month of July and for evaluation of these subjects CBSE may rely upon the earlier school-based internal assessments which include project work, periodic tests, term exam, etc.

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ Hold Review Meeting With NTA & CBSE Officials On 16 June 2020: Check Updates!

He further mentioned that school buildings of Delhi government are being used for various relief purposes such as dry ration distribution centers, hunger relief centers, shelter homes, transit migrant camps & quarantine centers. This number is around 300+ and these schools will not be in a position to conduct papers from 1st July 2020.

Reduce Syllabus by 30%, Exams Like JEE, NEET Should Be Conducted Based On Reduced Syllabus: Manish Sisodia Tells HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank



According to Manish Sisodia's letter, "To meet the requirement of additional beds, which is estimated at around 80,000 by the end of July, the Delhi Government is planning to use the auditoriums in nearly 242 schools to set up additional beds for COVID patients requiring hospitalization. Holding exams in the same building where there would be hundreds of corona patients would be a serious risk".

CBSE Syllabus 2020-21: Class 9th, 10th, 11th, 12th - Download PDF!

CBSE's Teacher Awards: Board Is Inviting Applications - Check Eligibility & Other Details