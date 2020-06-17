Study at Home
HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ Hold Review Meeting With NTA & CBSE Officials: Check Updates!

To discuss the present education scenario, HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ holds a meeting with Anita Karwal (Secretary of School Education and Literacy Department), Manoj Ahuja (Chairman of CBSE) and Vineet Joshi (Director General of NTA). Check updates.

Jun 17, 2020 09:27 IST
To discuss the present education scenario, HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ holds a meeting with Anita Karwal (Secretary of School Education and Literacy Department), Manoj Ahuja (Chairman of CBSE) and Vineet Joshi (Director General of NTA). The minister himself gave this update from his twitter handle. 

