HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ Hold Review Meeting With NTA & CBSE Officials: Check Updates!

To discuss the present education scenario, HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ holds a meeting with Anita Karwal (Secretary of School Education and Literacy Department), Manoj Ahuja (Chairman of CBSE) and Vineet Joshi (Director General of NTA). The minister himself gave this update from his twitter handle.

Tweet from HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’:

Held a review meeting with Smt. Anita Karwal, Secretary of School Education & Literacy Department at @HRDMinistry , Manoj Ahuja, Chairman at @cbseindia29 , and Vineet Joshi, Chairman at @DG_NTA to discuss the present education scenario. pic.twitter.com/EqNwjMdNsa

CBSE is going to conduct pending examinations of CBSE board exams 2020 from 1st July to 15th July 2020. Recently some parents filed a petition against the board's decision to conduct pending papers during the COVID-19 pandemic. They want pending papers of CBSE board exam 2020 to be scrapped and evaluation should be done based on internal exams conducted earlier.

New CBSE Date Sheet (Subject-wise) For 10th & 12th Released By HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank & CBSE: Check Rescheduled Exam Dates Now!

CBSE Board Exam 2020: Parents Filed Petition in Supreme Court Against CBSE's Decision to Conduct Remaining Papers in July!

NTA will conduct JEE Main 2020 from 18 July to 23 July & NEET 2020 on 26 July. JEE Advanced 2020 is scheduled for 23rd August 2020. You can check about exam dates and other updates from the links given below.

JEE (Advanced) 2020 on August 23, NEET on 26 July, JEE Main 2020 from 18 July to 23 July: HRD Ministry - Check Update!

Recently, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) announced that decisions on reopening of Schools, Universities, Colleges, Training Centres, Coaching & Other Educational Institutions will be taken after consultation with UTs & States.

Unlock 1.0 - Schools, Universities, Colleges, Training Centres, Coaching & Other Educational Institutions To Be Opened After Consultation with UTs & States: MHA - Check Now!

Recently, Jagran Josh conducted a poll on Facebook & Twitter & asked whether the remaining papers of CBSE 10th & 12th board exams 2020 should be conducted or not? In the final result, more than 50% of the parents want these papers to be scrapped. You can check about this update from the link given below

CBSE Board Exam 2020: Maximum Parents Want Remaining Papers To Be Cancelled, Here's The Result Of Jagran Josh's Poll On Facebook & Twitter- Check here

Here we have also provided links to some important articles for the preparation of CBSE exams & other updates

CBSE Board Exams 2020 (10th & 12th): Question Papers, Analysis, Review, Videos & Updates

Best Books for JEE Main & JEE Advanced Preparation: Recommended by Toppers & Professors (Also Useful for WBJEE & Other State Level Exams)

Best Books for NEET/AIIMS Preparation: Recommended by Toppers and Teachers