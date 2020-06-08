Reduce Syllabus by 30%, Exams Like JEE, NEET Should Be Conducted Based On Reduced Syllabus: Manish Sisodia Tells HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank

Reduce CBSE Syllabus by 30% & exams like JEE , NEET should be conducted based on the reduced syllabus, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia (Delhi) tells HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'. Besides the decrease in CBSE Syllabus for all classes to make up for the loss caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, he also advocated reopening of CBSE Schools with rational precautions.

According to a news report published by PTI, in a letter addressed to HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', Manish Sisodia stated that as people need to learn to live with coronavirus now, it would be better if the already existing learning spaces like schools, take up that role. Heeding that online education can only complement learning in schools & not replace it, he said, it would be a "historical blunder" if the "opportunity" is let to pass by not trusting schools with a bigger and bolder role, which is, to equip children for better & responsible life and not just for a few lessons of their textbooks.

"Syllabus be reduced by at least 30% across all grades & subjects. Stress should be in- depth in learning & understanding rather than spreading far and wide. Combine this with exam reforms. CBSE should move away from the one-time high-stake exam of 10th and 12th to a pattern of continuous evaluation so that children can take the online exam whenever they want," Manish Sisodia added.

Deputy CM Manish Siodia also emphasised on some key areas of engagement between children and their teacher which include writing different genres of the text, number sense, emotional resilience, internalization of healthy & hygienic practice. The report further suggests that Manish Sisodia emphasized various education reforms that change the students' mindset from rote learning. This is the best time to implement this for the overall development and betterment of students.

(With inputs from PTI)