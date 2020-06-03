Alternative Academic Calendar for Class 11th & 12th By NCERT Released: HRD Minister Announces New Updates

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' today announced the release of Alternative Academic Calendar for CBSE Class 11th & 12th developed by the NCERT. In his tweet, he mentioned that the NCERT Calendar directs teachers on the use of various technological tools/social media tools to teach students while they are at home.

He also added that the NCERT Calendar will cater to the needs of all children including Divyang children (Children with Special Need)- links for Audiobooks, Radio programmes, Video programmes, etc. will be included.

"This will empower our students, teachers, school principals, and parents to find out positive ways to deal with Covid-19 using on-line teaching-learning resources and help in the attainment of learning outcomes", tweeted HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'.

