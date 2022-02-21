CBSE: Skill Education Subject List for Class 9, 10, 11, 12- Check Marks Distribution & Job Roles| CBSE Board Exams 2022

CBSE Skill Education is an important initiative by the Central Board of Secondary Education to make the students market-ready. Check the subject list, marking scheme and the roles the students can take over after they pass these subjects.

CBSE Class 10,12 Board exams would be conducted in an offline mode from April 26, 2022, this time. The official notice for CBSE Date Sheet would be released soon by the Board. CBSE Sample Papers had been released in the month of January this year for CBSE Term 2 Exams and now the students are waiting for CBSE Term1 Result 2021-22. Along with the regular subjects, students also appear for Skill Education subjects which are provided for by the Board. Check the list of subjects for CBSE classes 9, 10, 11, 12 below.

CBSE Skill Education Subject List & Marking Scheme: Class 11, 12

The maximum theory marks for the Skill Education paper in maximum subjects are 60 and practicals are 40 marks. While the marks in some subjects like Business Administration, Food and Nutrition etc are divided in the ratio 70:30 for theory and practicals. Papers like Design, Early childhood care and education have 50:50 weightage.

Check below the subject list offered for classes 11 and 12 and the role the students could get after they have passed it.

Subject Job Role Retail Sales Associate Information Technology IT Helpdesk Assistant Web Application Web Developer Automotive Automotive Service Technician Financial Markets Management Equity Dealer/ Mutual Fund Agent Tourism Tour Guide Beauty and Wellness Beauty Therapist Agriculture Agriculture Extension Worker Food Production Trainee Commie Front Office Operations Counter Sales Executive Banking Sales Executive Marketing Marketing executive Healthcare Geberal Duty Assistant Insurance Sales Executive Horticulture Floriculturist, Entrepreneur Typography & Computer Applications Executive Assistant Geospatial Technology GIS operator Electrical Technology Field Technician-other home Electronic Technology Installation Technician Multimedia Animator Taxation Assistant Tax Consultant / GST Accounts Assistant Cost Accounting Jr. Accountant Office Procedures & Practices Executive Assistant Shorthand (English) Stenographer Shorthand (Hindi) Stenographer Air-conditioning & Refrigeration Service Technician Medical Diagnostics Medical Lab Technician Textile Design Design Assistant (Apparel/ Textile) Design Assistant Designer Salesmanship Sales Executive Business Administration Business Executive Food Nutrition & Dietetics Assistant Dietician Mass Media Studies Media Assistant Library & Information Science Library Assistant Fashion Studies Assistant Fashion Designer Yoga Yoga Instructor Early Childhood Care & Education Early Childhood Educator Artificial Intelligence Data Science

CBSE Skill Education Subject List & Job Role: Class 9, 10