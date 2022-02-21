CBSE: Skill Education Subject List for Class 9, 10, 11, 12- Check Marks Distribution & Job Roles| CBSE Board Exams 2022

CBSE Class 10,12 Board exams would be conducted in an offline mode from April 26, 2022, this time. The official notice for CBSE Date Sheet would be released soon by the Board. CBSE Sample Papers had been released in the month of January this year for CBSE Term 2 Exams and now the students are waiting for CBSE Term1 Result 2021-22. Along with the regular subjects, students also appear for Skill Education subjects which are provided for by the Board. Check the list of subjects for CBSE classes 9, 10, 11, 12 below.
CBSE Skill Education Subject List & Marking Scheme: Class 11, 12
The maximum theory marks for the Skill Education paper in maximum subjects are 60 and practicals are 40 marks. While the marks in some subjects like Business Administration, Food and Nutrition etc are divided in the ratio 70:30 for theory and practicals. Papers like Design, Early childhood care and education have 50:50 weightage.
Check below the subject list offered for classes 11 and 12 and the role the students could get after they have passed it.
|Subject
|Job Role
|Retail
|Sales Associate
|Information Technology
|IT Helpdesk Assistant
|Web Application
|Web Developer
|Automotive
|Automotive Service Technician
|Financial Markets Management
|Equity Dealer/ Mutual Fund Agent
|Tourism
|Tour Guide
|Beauty and Wellness
|Beauty Therapist
|Agriculture
|Agriculture Extension Worker
|Food Production
|Trainee Commie
|Front Office Operations
|Counter Sales Executive
|Banking
|Sales Executive
|Marketing
|Marketing executive
|Healthcare
|Geberal Duty Assistant
|Insurance
|Sales Executive
|Horticulture
|Floriculturist, Entrepreneur
|Typography & Computer Applications
|Executive Assistant
|Geospatial Technology
|GIS operator
|Electrical Technology
|Field Technician-other home
|Electronic Technology
|Installation Technician
|Multimedia
|Animator
|Taxation
|Assistant Tax Consultant / GST Accounts Assistant
|Cost Accounting
|Jr. Accountant
|Office Procedures & Practices
|Executive Assistant
|Shorthand (English)
|Stenographer
|Shorthand (Hindi)
|Stenographer
|Air-conditioning & Refrigeration
|Service Technician
|Medical Diagnostics Medical
|Lab Technician
|Textile Design
|Design Assistant (Apparel/ Textile)
|Design
|Assistant Designer
|Salesmanship
|Sales Executive
|Business Administration
|Business Executive
|Food Nutrition & Dietetics
|Assistant Dietician
|Mass Media Studies
|Media Assistant
|Library & Information Science
|Library Assistant
|Fashion Studies
|Assistant Fashion Designer
|Yoga
|Yoga Instructor
|Early Childhood Care & Education
|Early Childhood Educator
|Artificial Intelligence
|Data Science
CBSE Skill Education Subject List & Job Role: Class 9, 10
|Subject
|Job Role
|Retail
|Store Operations Assistant
|Information Technology
|Domestic IT Executive/ Operator
|Security
|Unarmed Security Guard
|Automotive
|Automotive Service Technician
|Introduction To Financial Markets
|Business Correspondent
|Beauty & Wellness
|Assistant Beauty Therapist
|Agriculture
|Solanaceous Crop Cultivator
|Food Production
|Assistant Chef (reg.)
|Front Office Operations
|Front Office Executive
|Banking & Insurance
|Field Executive
|Marketing & Sales
|Marketing Assistant
|Health Care
|General Duty Assistant
|Apparel
|Hand Embroidery
|Multi-Media
|Texture Artist
|Multi Skill Foundation Course
|Multi Skill Assistant
|Artificial Intelligence
|Physical Activity Trainer
|Early Years Physical Activity Facilitator
|Data Science (New)