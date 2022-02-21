JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: Apply Before 21 Feb!

CBSE: Skill Education Subject List for Class 9, 10, 11, 12- Check Marks Distribution & Job Roles| CBSE Board Exams 2022

CBSE Skill Education is an important initiative by the Central Board of Secondary Education to make the students market-ready. Check the subject list, marking scheme and the roles the students can take over after they pass these subjects. 

Created On: Feb 21, 2022 10:46 IST
CBSE Skill Education- Subject List
CBSE Skill Education- Subject List

CBSE Class 10,12 Board exams would be conducted in an offline mode from April 26, 2022, this time. The official notice for CBSE Date Sheet would be released soon by the Board. CBSE Sample Papers had been released in the month of January this year for CBSE Term 2 Exams and now the students are waiting for CBSE Term1 Result 2021-22. Along with the regular subjects, students also appear for Skill Education subjects which are provided for by the Board. Check the list of subjects for CBSE classes 9, 10, 11, 12 below. 

CBSE Skill Education Subject List & Marking Scheme: Class 11, 12

The maximum theory marks for the Skill Education paper in maximum subjects are 60 and practicals are 40 marks. While the marks in some subjects like Business Administration, Food and Nutrition etc are divided in the ratio 70:30 for theory and practicals. Papers like Design, Early childhood care and education have 50:50 weightage. 

Check below the subject list offered for classes 11 and 12 and the role the students could get after they have passed it.

Subject Job Role
Retail Sales Associate
Information Technology IT Helpdesk Assistant
Web Application Web Developer
Automotive Automotive Service Technician
Financial Markets Management Equity Dealer/ Mutual Fund Agent
Tourism Tour Guide
Beauty and Wellness Beauty Therapist
Agriculture Agriculture Extension Worker
Food Production Trainee Commie
Front Office Operations Counter Sales Executive
Banking Sales Executive
Marketing Marketing executive
Healthcare Geberal Duty Assistant
Insurance Sales Executive
Horticulture Floriculturist, Entrepreneur
Typography & Computer Applications Executive Assistant
Geospatial Technology GIS operator
Electrical Technology Field Technician-other home
Electronic Technology Installation Technician
Multimedia Animator
Taxation Assistant Tax Consultant / GST Accounts Assistant
Cost Accounting Jr. Accountant
Office Procedures & Practices Executive Assistant
Shorthand (English) Stenographer
Shorthand (Hindi) Stenographer
Air-conditioning & Refrigeration Service Technician
Medical Diagnostics Medical Lab Technician
Textile Design Design Assistant (Apparel/ Textile)
Design Assistant Designer
Salesmanship Sales Executive
Business Administration Business Executive
Food Nutrition & Dietetics Assistant Dietician
Mass Media Studies Media Assistant
Library & Information Science Library Assistant
Fashion Studies Assistant Fashion Designer
Yoga Yoga Instructor
Early Childhood Care & Education Early Childhood Educator
Artificial Intelligence  
Data Science  

CBSE Skill Education Subject List & Job Role: Class 9, 10

Subject Job Role
Retail Store Operations Assistant
Information Technology Domestic IT Executive/ Operator
Security Unarmed Security Guard
Automotive Automotive Service Technician
Introduction To Financial Markets Business Correspondent
Beauty & Wellness Assistant Beauty Therapist
Agriculture Solanaceous Crop Cultivator
Food Production Assistant Chef (reg.)
Front Office Operations Front Office Executive
Banking & Insurance Field Executive
Marketing & Sales Marketing Assistant
Health Care General Duty Assistant
Apparel Hand Embroidery
Multi-Media Texture Artist
Multi Skill Foundation Course Multi Skill Assistant
Artificial Intelligence  
Physical Activity Trainer Early Years Physical Activity Facilitator
Data Science (New)  

