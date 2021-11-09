CBSE Term 1 Class 10th & Class 12th Board Exam 2021-22: Admit Card (Out), OMR Sheet, Roll Number & Official Updates

CBSE Term 1 Class 10 & Class 12 board exam 2021-22 are around the corner & students have queries related to CBSE OMR Sheet, Admit Card, Roll Number besides CBSE Syllabus Sample Paper etc. As per the latest updates, CBSE Admit Cards has been released online at cbse.gov.in & are available for download for CBSE Schools. Here are some important details.

CBSE Term 1 Admit Card 2021-22: CBSE Class 10 & Class 12 Board Exams:

CBSE Term 1 Admit Card 2021-22 for Class 10 & Class 12 board exams has been released online. Regular students will get their admit card from their schools whereas private candidates can download their CBSE Admit Card directly from the official website of the board. You can check more details about this update from the following link

CBSE OMR Sheet 2021-22: Term 1 CBSE Class 10 & Class 12 Board Exam 2021-22

Complete details about the CBSE OMR Sheet have been provided by the board recently. All the necessary guidelines on how to fill CBSE OMR Sheet have been provided by the board and Jagran Josh has also provided all the details with the help of a video which students can check from the link given below

CBSE Roll Number:

Roll numbers of students are mentioned in the CBSE admit card. Students can check roll numbers and other essential details like subject code, exam date, time etc., on their CBSE Admit Card.

CBSE Exam Centre:

CBSE has given the option of students to opt for another city as a center of examination for both practical and theory exams. This option is available to only those students who are currently not present in the location where their CBSE Schools are located. Here is the latest CBSE Circular regarding the same.

