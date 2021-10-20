CBSE 10th & 12th Board Exam 2021-22 (Term 1) Exam 2021-22: Students Can Change Exam City & Center - Check CBSE Circular

CBSE: As per a new CBSE Circular, students of 10th & 12th can change their examination center and city under some circumstances. The term 1 CBSE date sheet has been already released by the board for CBSE Term 1 Class 10th & 12th board exams 2021-22. According to the notification, the board will make every effort to provide exam centers that are close to their schools for the term 1 exams. Even in circumstances when students are assigned to external exam centers, the board will consider the distance and proximity criteria. Despite these restrictions, many students and parents have contacted the board, and some of them are currently not in the city in which they are studying. Many students had requested CBSE to allow them to change their Exam City and Exam Center. In light of this, CBSE has decided to accept changes in exam centers and cities in its most recent circular. "At an appropriate time, CBSE will inform students to file a request to their respective schools to modify the city of their exam center," according to the official statement. CBSE Schools shall follow the board's guidelines to submit the request (online mode).

Official CBSE Circular:

