CBSE Term-wise Syllabus 2021-22 Class 10, 12 - Term 1 & 2 MCQ Question Banks Launched

Find the detailed information about the revised term-wise syllabus 2021-22 for Class 10 & 12 Term 1 & 2 for all the subjects, then one can visit the official website of CBSE - cbseacademic.nic.in.

Due to the ongoing pandemic and the havoc created by the second wave of corona virus, the CBSE Board had changed the whole syllabus and thus, decided to release a new one for Class 10 and Class 12 that would be applicable for the next year's board exams 2022. The Board has to frame a new assessment policy as it is the need of the hour. Moreover, if anyone seeks to have detailed information about the revised term-wise syllabus 2021-22 for Class 10 & 12 Term 1 & 2 for all the subjects, then one can visit the official website of CBSE - cbseacademic.nic.in.

The complete syllabus has been reduced as per the new changes, out of which 50 percent would be completed in Term I and the remaining 50 percent would be completed in Term II. The students would be required to appear for the Term End Examinations; these steps would reduce the pressure and academic burden on the students as the schools are closed and remain in a dice state looking at the ongoing situation.

The term I will have multiple-choice questions (MCQs). Term 2 will be having multiple-choice questions (MCQ) and subjective questions. To understand and prepare for the examination with the changed scenario, sample papers would be released by the Board for the revised curriculum.

For more information and guidance, it is advisable for students to connect with their respective teachers and mentors. The term I and Term 2 exams would be conducted in November-December 2021 and in March – April 2022 respectively. To further simplify the whole process, the Board has also issued guidelines for schools to be followed. The schools need to follow them while conducting internal assessments or practical exams.

Key Highlights

• CBSE has announced the revised term-wise syllabus 2021-22 for Class 10 & 12 Term 1 & 2as per the new assessment policy by the Board for Classes 10 and 12.

• Revised curriculum has been divided into two terms - Term I and Term II for all the subjects

• You can get all the information and term-wise syllabus for all subjects on cbseacademic.nic.in.

Oswaal Books have always been like a guiding light for the students and has come up with content that can help in making the process of learning simple. They make sure to provide student-friendly yet exam-oriented content that helps them in preparing for the boards and other exams. They never compromised with the quality of the content and hence make sure to have a lot of accomplished teachers with great experience, subject Matter Experts with unequalled knowledge about the subject, highly professional educationists, and topper students to form the coveted Editorial Board of Oswaal.

To prepare for MCQs for both the terms, they have come up with chapter-wise question banks for the prospective students. Let us put some light on it.

How to prepare for the MCQs?

Oswaal CBSE New Syllabus Chapter-wise MCQs Question Banks Class 10 & 12 for Term 1 & 2 2021-22 are prepared to keep in mind the "Special Assessment Scheme" that was introduced by the CBSE board dated back to 5th July 2021. These are specially designed for the students so that they do not face any issues and can have a stronghold on the Multiple-Choice Questions.

Here's the recommended link for CBSE New Syllabus Term-wise, MCQs Question Banks Class 10 2021-22 for Term 1 & 2: https://bit.ly/3zzFf3e

Benefits of referring to the Oswaal CBSE MCQs Chapter-wise Question Banks 2021-22 for Term 1 & 2?

1. These CBSE MCQ Question Banks Class 10 & 12 for Term 1 & 2 include Multiple Choice Questions are divided into:

• Stand- Alone MCQs

• MCQs based on Assertion-Reason

• Case-based MCQs

2. Oswaal CBSE MCQ Question Banks for Class 10 & 12 2021-22 are based on the "Special Assessment Scheme" issued by the Board.

3. They also incorporate Questions from the CBSE official Question Bank that was announced in April 2021.

4. The CBSE MCQ Question Banks Class 10 & 12 for Term 1 & 2 also comprises Answers with complete explanations & also Periodic Tests for practice.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this Notification is solely by Oswaal Books. Jagranjosh.com bears no representations or warranties of any kind, express or implied, about the completeness, accuracy, reliability, suitability or availability with respect to the information. Individuals are therefore suggested to check the authenticity of the information.