CCRAS Delhi Recruitment 2021 for MTS, Data Assistant and Manager Posts, 12th Passed/Graduates/MBS Eligible

CCRAS Delhi Recruitment 2021 Notification: Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS) has published a recruitment notification for the post of Multi Tasking Staff (MTS), Programme Manager, Jr Programme Manager and Data Assistant on its website - ccras.nic.in. Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the posts in the prescribed format on or before 10 May 2021.

Important Dates

Last date of application submission - 10 May 2021 upto 6 PM

CCRAS Vacancy Details

Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) - 1 Post

Programme Manager (Administration) - 1 Post

Programme Manager (Accounts) - 1 Post

Jr Programme Manager - 1 Post

Data Assistant - 1 Post

CCRAS MTS and Other Salary:

Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) - Rs. 16,000

Programme Manager (Administration) - Rs. 50,000

Programme Manager (Accounts) - Rs. 50,000

Jr Programme Manager - Rs. 50,000

Data Assistant - Rs. 20,000

Eligibility Criteria for CCRAS MTS, Data Assistant and Manager Posts

Educational Qualification:

Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) - 12th passed

Programme Manager - MBA in Hospital Administration

Programme Manager - MBA in Finance

Data Assistant - Graduation with sound knowledge of Computer Application/IT. Knowledge of MS Office, MS Word, MS Powerpoint, MS Excel and other computer applications.Having good typing speed i.e. 35 words per minute and 30 words per minute

Jr Programme Manager - Graduation in any of Ayuerveda, Siddha Unnani and Homepathy system

Age Limit:

MTS and Date Assistant - 40 Years

Manager - 50 Years

How to Apply for CCRAS Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply in the prescribed format and send the application by email to ado2-ccras@gov.in on or before 10 May 2021 upto 6 PM.

CCRAS Recruitment Notification Download