Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021: Click here if you missed it!

CCRAS Delhi Recruitment 2021 for MTS, Data Assistant and Manager Posts, 12th Passed/Graduates/MBS Eligible

Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS) is hiring for the post of Multi Tasking Staff (MTS), Programme Manager, Jr Programme Manager and Data Assistant. Details Here

Created On: May 6, 2021 20:02 IST
ccras recruitment 2021
ccras recruitment 2021

CCRAS Delhi Recruitment 2021 Notification: Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS) has published a recruitment notification for the post of Multi Tasking Staff (MTS), Programme Manager, Jr Programme Manager and Data Assistant on its website - ccras.nic.in. Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the posts in the prescribed format on or before 10 May 2021.

Important Dates

Last date of application submission - 10 May 2021 upto 6 PM

CCRAS Vacancy Details

  • Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) - 1 Post
  • Programme Manager (Administration) - 1 Post
  • Programme Manager (Accounts) - 1 Post
  • Jr Programme Manager - 1 Post
  • Data Assistant - 1 Post

CCRAS MTS and Other Salary:

  • Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) - Rs. 16,000
  • Programme Manager (Administration) - Rs. 50,000
  • Programme Manager (Accounts) - Rs. 50,000
  • Jr Programme Manager - Rs. 50,000
  • Data Assistant - Rs. 20,000

Eligibility Criteria for CCRAS MTS, Data Assistant and Manager Posts

Educational Qualification: 

  • Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) - 12th passed
  • Programme Manager - MBA in Hospital Administration
  • Programme Manager - MBA in Finance
  • Data Assistant - Graduation with sound knowledge of Computer Application/IT. Knowledge of MS Office, MS Word, MS Powerpoint, MS Excel and other computer applications.Having good typing speed i.e. 35 words per minute and 30 words per minute
  • Jr Programme Manager - Graduation in any of Ayuerveda, Siddha Unnani and Homepathy system

Age Limit:

  • MTS and Date Assistant - 40 Years
  • Manager - 50 Years

How to Apply for CCRAS Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply in the prescribed format and send the application by email to ado2-ccras@gov.in on or before 10 May 2021 upto 6 PM.

CCRAS Recruitment Notification Download
Comment ()
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next

Post Comment

9 + 6 =
Post

Comments