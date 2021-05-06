CCRAS Delhi Recruitment 2021 for MTS, Data Assistant and Manager Posts, 12th Passed/Graduates/MBS Eligible
Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS) is hiring for the post of Multi Tasking Staff (MTS), Programme Manager, Jr Programme Manager and Data Assistant. Details Here
CCRAS Delhi Recruitment 2021 Notification: Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS) has published a recruitment notification for the post of Multi Tasking Staff (MTS), Programme Manager, Jr Programme Manager and Data Assistant on its website - ccras.nic.in. Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the posts in the prescribed format on or before 10 May 2021.
Important Dates
Last date of application submission - 10 May 2021 upto 6 PM
CCRAS Vacancy Details
- Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) - 1 Post
- Programme Manager (Administration) - 1 Post
- Programme Manager (Accounts) - 1 Post
- Jr Programme Manager - 1 Post
- Data Assistant - 1 Post
CCRAS MTS and Other Salary:
- Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) - Rs. 16,000
- Programme Manager (Administration) - Rs. 50,000
- Programme Manager (Accounts) - Rs. 50,000
- Jr Programme Manager - Rs. 50,000
- Data Assistant - Rs. 20,000
Eligibility Criteria for CCRAS MTS, Data Assistant and Manager Posts
Educational Qualification:
- Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) - 12th passed
- Programme Manager - MBA in Hospital Administration
- Programme Manager - MBA in Finance
- Data Assistant - Graduation with sound knowledge of Computer Application/IT. Knowledge of MS Office, MS Word, MS Powerpoint, MS Excel and other computer applications.Having good typing speed i.e. 35 words per minute and 30 words per minute
- Jr Programme Manager - Graduation in any of Ayuerveda, Siddha Unnani and Homepathy system
Age Limit:
- MTS and Date Assistant - 40 Years
- Manager - 50 Years
How to Apply for CCRAS Recruitment 2021 ?
Eligible and interested candidates can apply in the prescribed format and send the application by email to ado2-ccras@gov.in on or before 10 May 2021 upto 6 PM.