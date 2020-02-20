CDAC Mumbai Project Officer Result 2020 Declared @cdac.in, Interview on Feb 29

CDAC Mumbai Project Officer Result 2020 Download: Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC),Mumbai has released the Result for Project Officer (Legal) Posts on its official website. All the candidates who have applied for Project Officer (Legal) Posts can check their result on the official website of CDAC - cdac.in.

According to the notification released by the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) Mumbai, the Interview for the selected candidates will be conducted on 29 February 2020. Venue for the Interview Schedule is-Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) Gulmohar Cross Road No. 9, Juhu, Mumbai - 400049.

Candidates who have selected for these posts should note that they will have to carry the original and self attested photocopies of certificates regarding including Age (date of birth), educational/ technical qualifications, experience, positions held, salary drawn, caste/ tribe / PH, etc. together with all other certificates and testimonials, if any, for inspection.

Candidates are also required to carry at least one of the following original photo identities for verification- Aadhar Card, PAN Card, Voter ID card, Driving license, Passport.



Direct Link for CDAC Mumbai Project Officer Result 2020





CDAC Mumbai Project Officer Result 2020 Download Process



Visit the official website i.e. https://cdac.in/.

Go to the current section available on the home page.

Click on the link: List of short-listed candidates for interview for the post of Project Officer (Legal) on contract & on consolidated salary (Ref- Advt no. CDACM/DR/02/2019 dated 11.12.2019 of C-DAC, Mumbai) given on the Home Page.

A New Window will open where you will get the PDF of the desired result.

Take Print Out of your result and save a copy for future reference.

Candidates are advised to check the official website of Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) Mumbai for latest updates regarding the Project Officer (Legal) Posts. For further latest update regarding the various Government jobs Notification/Exam Dates/Schedule /Admit Card/Result etc, you can also check the www.jagranjosh.com.