CDAC Noida Recruitment 2020: 131 Vacancies Notified for Project Engineer and Project Manager Posts

CDAC Noida Recruitment 2020: Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), Noida has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Project Engineer and Project Manager. Interested candidates can apply to the posts on or before 11 March 2020.
Important Dates
- Starting Date of online application for CDAC Noida Recruitment 2020: 25 February 2020
- Last date for submission of application for CDAC Noida Recruitment 2020: 11 March 2020
CDAC Noida Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details
- Project Manager (Application Performance Management/Data Center Operations) – 2 Posts
- Project Manager (Program Management Office) – 1 Post
- Project Manager (Software Design & Development) – 7 Posts
- Project Engineer (DBA / Application Server Admin / Server & Cloud Admin/ Security Analyst/ Backup & Storage Admin/ Data Scientist/ Big Data Developer) – 9 Posts
- Project Engineer (DBA / Application Server Admin / Data Scientist/ Big Data Developer) – 3 Posts
- Project Engineer (Software Quality Assurance) – 1 Post
- Project Engineer (Software Application Developer/Implementation) – 21 Posts
- Project Engineer (Embedded Software Developer) – 4 Posts
- Project Engineer (Software Application Developer/Implementation)-E&T– 3 Posts
- Project Engineer (Faculty) – 1 Post
- Project Engineer (Digital Marketing) – 1 Post
- Project Engineer (Software Application Developer) – 75 Posts
- Project Engineer (Mobile Application Developer) – 3 Posts
CDAC Noida Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Project Manager (Application Performance Management/Data Center Operations/ Program Management Office/ Software Design & Development) – B.E/B.Tech. in Computer Science/IT/Computer Applications/Electronics /Computer & Networking Security/MCA
- Project Engineer (Digital Marketing) – Candidate must be B. Tech /BE Degree in Computer Science/IT/Computer Applications and MBA in Marketing/Operations from a recognized University.
- Project Engineer (Software Application Developer/Mobile Application Developer) –B.E/B. Tech. in Computer Science/IT/Computer Applications/Electronics /MCA or Post Graduation Degree in Computer Science/IT/Computer Applications/Electron from a recognized University.
CDAC Noida Recruitment 2020 Official Notification PDF
CDAC Noida Recruitment 2020 Official Website
CDAC Noida Recruitment 2020 Application Procedure
Interested candidates can apply for CDAC Noida Recruitment 2020 through the online mode on or before 11 March 2020.