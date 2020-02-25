CDAC Noida Recruitment 2020: 131 Vacancies Notified for Project Engineer and Project Manager Posts

CDAC Noida Recruitment 2020: Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), Noida has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Project Engineer and Project Manager. Interested candidates can apply to the posts on or before 11 March 2020.

Important Dates

Starting Date of online application for CDAC Noida Recruitment 2020: 25 February 2020

Last date for submission of application for CDAC Noida Recruitment 2020: 11 March 2020

CDAC Noida Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Project Manager (Application Performance Management/Data Center Operations) – 2 Posts

Project Manager (Program Management Office) – 1 Post

Project Manager (Software Design & Development) – 7 Posts

Project Engineer (DBA / Application Server Admin / Server & Cloud Admin/ Security Analyst/ Backup & Storage Admin/ Data Scientist/ Big Data Developer) – 9 Posts

Project Engineer (DBA / Application Server Admin / Data Scientist/ Big Data Developer) – 3 Posts

Project Engineer (Software Quality Assurance) – 1 Post

Project Engineer (Software Application Developer/Implementation) – 21 Posts

Project Engineer (Embedded Software Developer) – 4 Posts

Project Engineer (Software Application Developer/Implementation)-E&T– 3 Posts

Project Engineer (Faculty) – 1 Post

Project Engineer (Digital Marketing) – 1 Post

Project Engineer (Software Application Developer) – 75 Posts

Project Engineer (Mobile Application Developer) – 3 Posts

CDAC Noida Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Project Manager (Application Performance Management/Data Center Operations/ Program Management Office/ Software Design & Development) – B.E/B.Tech. in Computer Science/IT/Computer Applications/Electronics /Computer & Networking Security/MCA

Project Engineer (Digital Marketing) – Candidate must be B. Tech /BE Degree in Computer Science/IT/Computer Applications and MBA in Marketing/Operations from a recognized University.

Project Engineer (Software Application Developer/Mobile Application Developer) –B.E/B. Tech. in Computer Science/IT/Computer Applications/Electronics /MCA or Post Graduation Degree in Computer Science/IT/Computer Applications/Electron from a recognized University.

CDAC Noida Recruitment 2020 Official Notification PDF



CDAC Noida Recruitment 2020 Official Website



CDAC Noida Recruitment 2020 Application Procedure

Interested candidates can apply for CDAC Noida Recruitment 2020 through the online mode on or before 11 March 2020.