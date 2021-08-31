Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

CECRI Recruitment 2021: Apply for Technical Assistant and Technician Posts @cecri.res.in, Download PDF

CSIR–Central Electrochemical Research Institute has invited online application for the 54  posts of Technical Assistant and  Technician on its official website. Check all details here.

Created On: Aug 31, 2021 12:40 IST
CECRI Recruitment Job Notification
CECRI Recruitment 2021 Job Notification: CSIR–Central Electrochemical Research Institute has invited online application for the 54  posts of Technical Assistant and  Technician. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for CECRI Recruitment 2021 on or before 27 September 2021.

Candidates having certain educational qualification including I class B.Sc. Chemistry/ Bio-technology/Computer Science/ SSC/10th standard with additional qualification as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts.

Notification Details:
Advertisement No.02/2021

Important Date for CECRI Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:
Last Date for Submission of Application:27 September 2021
Last date for receipt of hardcopy of applications: 12 October 2021

Vacancy Details for CECRI Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:
Technical Assistant-41
Technician-13

Eligibility Criteria  for CECRI Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:
Educational Qualification
Technical Assistant-TA01: I class B.Sc. Chemistry with one year full time professional qualification or one year
experience in the relevant discipline from a recognized Institute /Organization.
Technical Assistant-TA02: I class B.Sc. Physics with one year full time professional qualification
or one year experience in the relevant discipline from a recognized Institute /Organization.
Technical Assistant-TA03 : I class B.Sc. Microbiology with one year full time professional qualification or one year experience in the relevant discipline from a recognized Institute /Organization.
Technical Assistant-TA04 : I class B.Sc. Bio-technology with one year full time professional qualification or one year experience in the relevant discipline from a recognized Institute /Organization.
Technical Assistant-TA05: I class B.Sc. Computer Science /Information Technology with one year full time professional qualification or one year experience in the relevant discipline from a recognized Institute /Organization
Technician -SSC/10th standard with Science subjects with 55% marks plus ITI certificate or National/ State Trade Certificate in Electrician trade (OR) 2 years full time experience as an apprentice trainee from a recognized Institution in Electrician trade.
Please check the notification link for details of the Educational Qualification for the posts.

Total Emoluments  for CECRI Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:
Technical Assistant-Rs.50,448/
Technician-Rs.28,216/-

CECRI Recruitment 2021 Job Notification: PDF
 
How to Apply for CECRI Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:
Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through our website http://www.cecri.res.in on or before 27 September 2021. Last date for receipt of hardcopy of application is 12 October 2021

